Church Creates Social Media Storm After Putting Up Sign Saying ‘America: Love or Leave It’

By Jack Davis
Published July 23, 2019 at 8:33am
A minister is standing tall and proud amid the firestorm he created with a pro-America message he posted on the sign outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia.

Shortly after President Donald Trump told a quartet of dissident Democrats to “go back” to where they came from if they were not prepared to support America, Pastor E.W. Lucas waded into the controversy.

Lucas has been using the sign outside the church to send a message to the world ever since he and his wife started the church in 1979.

“I thought I was going to make some remarks regarding the situation in Washington,” Lucas said, according to WSET.

Finally, the right words came.

“It just came to me. I just said, ‘America, I love it. If you don’t love it, leave it,'” he said.

The sign was first posted to read, “America: Love or Leave it.” It was later amended to: “America: Love It or Leave It.”

Lucas said Americans should realize what they have in America is something very special.

“People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while,” Lucas said.

The sign became a source of controversy on social media.

The debate spilled over into the church as well.

Lucas said that this Sunday, some members of the church organized a walkout. The national attention the church was getting did not please everyone, Lucas told WSET.

Lucas, however, is not bending.

“I’ve tried to be honest. I’ve tried to do what’s right. But I believe in my country. I love my country. And I don’t mind standing up for the country,” he said.

He also said being a pastor is not a popularity contest.

“Preachers, by and large, today, are afraid they’re gonna hurt somebody’s feelings, and when I get in the pulpit, I’m afraid I won’t hurt somebody’s feelings,” Lucas said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
