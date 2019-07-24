SECTIONS
‘America: Love It or Leave It’: Congregation Upset over Pastor’s Sign Made Their Decision – What’s Yours?

Ryan Tofil By Ryan Tofil
Published July 24, 2019 at 3:01pm
A minister is standing proud amid the firestorm he created when he posted “America: Love It or Leave It” on the sign outside of Friendship Baptist Church in Virginia.

Do you want to stand with him?

Amid the war of words between President Donald Trump and “the squad” of four far-left Democratic congresswomen, Pastor E.W. Lucas wanted to get his thoughts on the matter out in the open.

Lucas decided to put a message on the sign outside of the church he and his wife founded in 1979.

“I thought I was going to make some remarks regarding the situation in Washington,” he told WSET-TV in Lynchburg.

At first, Lucas couldn’t think of the exact wording he wanted to deploy, but that didn’t last long.

“It just came to me. I just said, ‘America, I love it. If you don’t love it, leave it,'” he said.

His sign initially read, “America: Love or Leave it.” Later, he decided that “America: Love It or Leave It” was better. Lucas is right; the extra “it” does give the saying a bit more punch.

The pastor knows that being blessed enough to live in the United States is something very special that should be appreciated by every American.

“People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while,” he told WSET.

Unsurprisingly, in the far-left world of social media, Lucas’ sign was soon a source of controversy.

What was a little bit shocking, though, was the fact that this debate spilled over into Lucas’ own church. The pastor said that the Sunday after his sign got national attention, some members of his congregation organized a walkout.

Lucas, however, said he won’t rescind his message, refusing to cater to the people who don’t love America as much as we do.

“I’ve tried to be honest,” he said. “I’ve tried to do what’s right. But I believe in my country. I love my country. And I don’t mind standing up for the country.”

He also said being a pastor is not a popularity contest.

“Preachers, by and large, today are afraid they’re going to hurt somebody’s feelings, and when I get in the pulpit, I’m afraid I won’t hurt somebody’s feelings,” Lucas said.

