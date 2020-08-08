Mingling praise, protest and politics, “Evangelicals for Trump” gathered Thursday at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The event’s purpose was to rally supporters of President Donald Trump while also protesting Nevada laws that limit the number of people in a church to 50 and let casinos fill up to 50 percent capacity, according to Fox News.

“In a time when many Nevadans can’t go to church because of overreaching restrictions, President Trump’s campaign is bringing together evangelicals from across the community to pray, worship and discuss key issues facing Americans in the November election,” Trump 2020 deputy national press secretary Ken Farnaso told Fox in a statement.

“President Trump is an ally for our religious communities in the White House. Joe Biden is pushing a socialist agenda with taxpayer-funded abortions and would trounce on religious liberties. It couldn’t be more clear that President Trump is the only candidate who will fight for the values of evangelical voters.”

The rally drew about 500 people and enough attention from the state of Nevada that the hotel was socked with a $250 fine for violating the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, according to KLAS-TV.

“Packed house at #EvangelicalsForTrump prayer & praise event in Las Vegas. NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino,” tweeted Ralph Reed, the chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Packed house at #EvangelicalsForTrump prayer & praise event in Las Vegas. NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino. pic.twitter.com/fP4xE3lPAb — Ralph Reed (@ralphreed) August 7, 2020

Our churches have been shut down for FIVE months. In Nevada, you can go to a casino but you can’t have more than 50 people at church. Well tonight, HUNDREDS of us brought church to the casino with #EvangelicalsForTrump in Las Vegas. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lpSJxiptPc — Courtney Holland🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 7, 2020

President Trump’s pastor, @Paula_White speaks at #EvangelicalsForTrump after the City of Las Vegas tried to shut it down https://t.co/mzJibzYJyz — Courtney Holland🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 7, 2020

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the event and was rebuked for doing so.

I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump. (1/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

Good morning to everyone except Gov. Sisolak who doesn’t like it when people he doesn’t like play by his own rules. I hope people of faith are watching, @realDonaldTrump is fighting every day for all of us! https://t.co/xUC7p618OT — Helder Toste (@HTosteGOP) August 8, 2020

Sisolak hates people of faith.

Nevada governer decries ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ campaign event | Las Vegas Review-Journal https://t.co/6FQbDmC0tw — Betty Kincaid (@bettykin) August 8, 2020

Nevada won a Supreme Court decision that supported its cap on public gatherings, which placed more stringent restrictions on churches than casinos.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in dissent:

“In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion. Maybe that is nothing new. But the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion.”

“The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel,” he added.

Justice Samuel Alito also dissented from the majority.

“The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion. It says nothing about freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine or to engage in any other game of chance,” he wrote.

