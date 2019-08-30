Church Sign Gets National Attention for Attacking Black People Who Vote for Trump, 'Mental Illness'

Birmingham, Alabama, is home to the New Era Baptist Church, and the New Era Baptist Church is home to a highly controversial sign that has received national attention for its political and racial overtones.

Pastor Michael Jordan told local station WZDX-TV that he meant for the sign to prompt voters to pick a candidate other than President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“God motivates me to take a stand for what’s right,” Jordan said. “Read the Bible and look in the White House. If they call me a racist, look in the White House.”

One side of the sign declares that “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

The reverse side says, “a white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

TRENDING: Report: These Videos of a Teen Target Shooting with His Mom Got Him Banned from School

Jordan, who is African-American, said voting for Trump supports “institutionalized racism.”

Jordan did not explain how a vote for Trump supports institutionalized racism — or even how he defines the term.

According to The Hill, local Trump supporter Daxton Kirk said people “should not be able to come into a building and feel like you are hated or diversified just because you came here to worship the Lord.”

Do you think the church should replace its sign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (3774 Votes) 2% (85 Votes)

According to WZDX, Kirk has reached out to city hall and his congressional representative about the sign.

Let’s conduct the if-the-shoe-were-on-the-other-foot test. Consider what would happen if things were reversed and a white pastor commissioned a church sign saying white people voting for a black man are mentally ill.

That sign would be all over every single news outlet in America. Experts on race (whatever that means) would be paraded out to talk about white privilege, institutionalized racism (again, whatever that means), America’s centuries-long love affair with slavery (it’ll never be mentioned that we and the British stamped out slavery in the developed world) and reparations.

Frankly, a sign like that ought to get savaged. Voting based on race is not only stupid, but it’s also definitionally racist.

You know what else? Conservatives would be the first to condemn a sign like that. Overwhelmingly, conservatives hate racism. First, it’s antithetical to conservative ideals such as all men being created equal and being treated equally before the law. It’s unjust, uncivil and indecent. Conservatives believe in justice, civility and basic decency.

RELATED: New York Times Changes 'Tea Party' Story To Add Charge of Racism After Liberal Complaints

Second, conservatives get accused of being racist almost as often as conservatives blink their eyes. That makes us especially sensitive to any whiff of racism that wafts near us and motivated to crush it when we see it trying to infect our ranks.

Racism, sadly, allows leftists to carry on with identity politics, a tool they use to pit Americans against each other and create voting blocks to keep them in power.

Far from seeking to unite the country, the left wants to split the country apart, encouraging tribalism and sowing the seeds of hate. That can be an effective political strategy (and lucrative for the hustlers too), but the problem is that the tribalism it creates can be deadly.

The history of man is tribal, and the history of man’s tribes is bloody. Tribalism doesn’t promote understanding and peace. It promotes conflict.

Is it any wonder that tea party movement events have always been peaceful but antifa rallies are violent? That tells you pretty much everything you need to know.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.