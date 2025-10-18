As the nation of Sudan continues to be divided amid a civil war between two rival military factions, soldiers are seizing churches and shelling infrastructure used by civilians.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide, a human rights group based in the United Kingdom, revealed in a Monday report that at least 60 people were killed as the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces fought in the city of Darfur.

The RSF shelled the Saudi Hospital, killing at least 13 people and injuring another 16.

An additional 13 perished in an attack on a mosque, and 17 more were wounded.

The fighting comes one month after the RSF moved to occupy Episcopal and Pentecostal churches in the area for military purposes.

Much of the Christian population of the city had been sheltering in those churches.

“CSW is deeply concerned by the latest efforts of the RSF to increase pressure on hundreds of thousands of civilians in El Fasher who have already endured almost 18 months of a brutal siege,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide CEO Scot Bower said.

“These latest attacks on an IDP camp, hospital and mosque may all constitute war crimes, and can be added to the tragically long list of similar atrocities the RSF has committed during the past two and a half years of conflict with the SAF, who also stand accused of perpetrating war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he continued.

SAF attacks have also led to civilian deaths.

At least 16 died during a drone strike in Al-Kuma, a town controlled by the RSF, on Oct. 11.

The community says they have witnessed at least 150 air strikes.

“We call yet again on the international community to do all it can to end the siege on El Fasher, protect the lives of civilians, and urge all parties to the conflict to initiate an immediate, nationwide ceasefire,” Bower continued.

According to an analysis from the ministry Open Doors, Sudan is the fifth worst country for Christian persecution in the world.

The country is “home to the world’s largest displacement crisis and the world’s largest hunger crisis, with nearly nine million people having been forced to flee their homes” since the civil war between the two military factions broke out two years ago.

“Neither side is sympathetic to Christians, and the conflict has given Islamist extremists more opportunity to target them,” Open Doors noted.

Beyond abductions and killings of Christians, churches have been targeted for subjugation, with more than 100 being damaged so far in the conflict.

“Christians are also experiencing exceptional hardship in the hunger crisis because local communities discriminate against them and won’t give them support,” Open Doors added.

