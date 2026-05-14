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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

CIA Accused of Raiding Tulsi Gabbard's Office Seizing JFK, MKUltra Documents Set for Declassification

 By Johnathan Jones  May 13, 2026 at 9:21pm
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A potential conflict between the CIA and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard erupted on Wednesday after allegations surfaced that intelligence officials removed JFK and MKUltra records being prepared for declassification.

According to The Daily Caller, two intelligence community officials confirmed that CIA personnel took files tied to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the agency’s controversial MKUltra program.

The records were reportedly under review by Gabbard’s office for public release, and there were claims that her office was raided.

Those investigators were reportedly looking into allegations surrounding the origins of COVID.

MKUltra was a Cold War-era CIA program involving experiments with drugs, psychological manipulation, and alleged mind control.

The allegations quickly drew attention from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, who warned the CIA that they could face a subpoena if the records were not returned.

According to NewsNation, Luna said the agency would have 24 hours to hand the files back to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

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“The reason why this is troubling, there was an executive order that the president directed the full declassification of JFK,” Luna told NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich.

She also noted that the CIA previously claimed all MKUltra documents had either been released or destroyed.

“So, these are allegedly those documents that apparently never existed,” Luna said.

Luna also argued that the CIA has no authority to interfere with a presidential executive order.

“The CIA does not have jurisdiction to work against an executive order by the president,” she added.

NewsNation reported that the records are part of broader efforts to declassify files related to JFK, Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., UFO investigations, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Later on Wednesday, Pavlich posted on X that an intelligence official disputed reports calling the incident a “raid.”

According to Pavlich, the official said the documents were actually removed last year from archives during the government shutdown.

The source also claimed the CIA has continued withholding the records from Gabbard’s office, preventing them from being scanned and released publicly.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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