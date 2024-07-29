Share
News

CIA Addresses MKUltra Claims Regarding Trump Shooting

 By Michael Austin  July 29, 2024 at 12:12pm
Share

The CIA denied an ominous internet conspiracy theory involving the shooting of former President Donald Trump via a public statement Monday.

The former president was shot through the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The conspiracy theory in question, which has mainly popped up on obscure internet spaces and social media accounts, posits that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the now-deceased would-be-assassin who shot Trump, may have been a CIA asset.

According to Gizmodo, it was revealed the CIA had been developing a “mind-manipulation program” aimed at creating brain-washed, mind-controlled assets.

The program, called MKUltra, was unsuccessful.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform

A Freedom of Information Act request to the CIA claims that MKUltra was an “official U.S. government program” that spanned the ’50s and ’60s.

The document says the project “supposedly used United States citizens as unwitting test subjects” and that the project “involved the surreptitious use of many types of drugs, as well as other methods, to manipulate individual mental states and to alter brain function.”

It’s the stuff of fictitious spy novels.

Nevertheless, some social media users went as far as to claim Crooks had been trained and controlled by the CIA via the MKUltra program.

Do you think the intelligence community is corrupt?

Speaking with Wired, the CIA refuted the conspiracy theory.

“These claims are utterly false, absurd, and damaging,” a CIA spokesperson said Thursday.

“The CIA had no relationship whatsoever with Thomas Crooks.”

“Regarding MKULTRA, the CIA’s program was shut down more than 40 years ago, and declassified information about the program is publicly available on CIA.gov.”

Gizmodo went on to use the conspiracy theory to attack Trump supporters, noting that “It’s really their entire brand” to support theories such as QAnon.

Related:
Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform

The outlet then added, “Trump supporters may be some of the dumbest people on the planet.”

In reality, few supporters of former President Trump actually believe or support theories like QAnon.

A 2021 poll (conducted much closer to the height of the QAnon theory) found that only 4 percent of Trump voters held a “favorable” view of the movement.

In addition, 31.4 percent found the movement “unfavorable,” 43.3 percent said they had “never heard” of QAnon, and 21.3 percent were undecided.

Nevertheless, left-wing establishment media outlets have repeatedly thrust the theory into the center of the national spotlight.

And now, it appears that a similarly unpopular theory at the fringes of social media, the MKUltra theory, is being thrust into that spotlight as well by outlets such as Wired and Gizmodo.

And, as is demonstrated in Gizmodo’s article, at least one media outlet has attempted to tie this conspiracy to Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kids' Taylor Swift Event Targeted by 'Horror Movie' Knife Attack
CIA Addresses MKUltra Claims Regarding Trump Shooting
Democratic VP Front-Runner Started a Spy Technology Company Partially Funded by China
Southwest Airlines Announces the End of Its Signature Seating Policy
Fact Check: Resurfaced Videos, Web Pages Show Vast Scale of Media's Cover-Up of Kamala's Endless Failures
See more...

Conversation