A boat sails in front of a crude oil tanker anchored on Lake Maracaibo near Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Dec. 18, 2025.
A boat sails in front of a crude oil tanker anchored on Lake Maracaibo near Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Dec. 18, 2025. (Alejandro Paredes - AFP / Getty Images)

CIA Launched a Christmas Eve Strike Inside Venezuela: Report

 By Wallace White  January 4, 2026 at 10:00am
The CIA was responsible for a drone strike on a port in Venezuela on Christmas Eve that marked the first known U.S. attack inside the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

The strike targeted a remote dock facility believed to be used as a storehouse for drugs trafficked by the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, according to details first reported by CNN on Tuesday. No casualties were reported, and Venezuelan officials have not publicly acknowledged the attack.

President Donald Trump revealed the strike initially during a New York radio appearance last Friday. Trump then confirmed to reporters on Monday afternoon before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there was a “major explosion” in a dock area.

The bombing is the biggest step toward a ground war with Venezuela to date. The U.S. has slowly built up a formidable military presence in the southern Caribbean Sea, mainly intercepting sanctioned oil tankers and striking cartel operated vessels trafficking drugs to American shores.

The large build-up has fueled speculation that the Trump administration is preparing for a direct confrontation with Maduro or even pursuing regime change. So far, the U.S. has killed at least 107 alleged traffickers since the operations began in September, most recently hitting their 30th drug boat on Monday.

The CIA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

