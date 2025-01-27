Share
The logo of the CIA is seen at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
The logo of the CIA is seen at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. (Olivier Doulier - Pool / Getty Images)

CIA Nukes 'Affinity Groups,' Bans Rainbow Lanyards, and Guess Which 'History Month' Just Got Axed - Report

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2025 at 12:52pm
The Trump administration’s crackdown on DEI is causing major changes in some federal agencies, according to social media posts by one attorney.

Mark Zaid, an attorney who focuses on national security issues, shared what he was hearing in a post on social media platform X.

“It goes beyond what happened at DHS & NASA today,” he wrote Wednesday.

“CIA employees were told all resource & affinity groups are canceled. No black history month or MLK celebration, or any other ethnic recognition months. DEI folks are to be fired rather than allowed to rotate to former offices,” he wrote.

“CIA is also apparently banning lanyards that have to do with affinity groups. Women’s Council had to take down website & cancel all events, incl women’s history month,” he wrote in another post.

“They are also compiling lists of members within affinity groups. Because that’s not reminiscent of 1930s,” he wrote.

There was no official confirmation of what was taking shape internally in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump to dismantle the DEI apparatus in every federal agency. John Ratcliffe was confirmed as the new CIA director on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Trump’s order required “all executive departments and agencies (agencies) to terminate all discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, programs, activities, guidance, regulations, enforcement actions, consent orders, and requirements.”

Trump's First Interview to Take Place in Oval Office, Fox News Legend to Host

“I further order all agencies to enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities,” the order said.

That was followed by an order from the Office of Personnel Management to put all federal staff holding jobs in which they implemented DEI rules to be put on leave, according to NBC.

A report from Fox News said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in the hot seat because it tried to shift an employee who was its chief diversity officer to the title of “senior executive.”

“The ATF defied @realDonaldTrump’s order to place DEI workers on leave, instead giving their DEI officer a new title. They attack citizens’ rights, ignore leadership, and act as though they’re above the law. Enough is enough. Time to abolish the ATF!” Republican Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri posted on X.

Lisa T. Boykin had been the ATF’s chief diversity officer until Tuesday, when after the DEI order was issued, her title became “senior executive” in the agency.

The ATF is part of the Department of Justice.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
New York City
English
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




