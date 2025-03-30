CIA Whistleblower Zeroes In on Trump's Signal Controversy - Someone Is in Serious Trouble

Pedro Israel Orta is a highly decorated 18-year veteran of the CIA with warzone experiences—earning eight exceptional performance awards. He was fired a year shy of retirement in retaliation for blowing the whistle. He is the author of “The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok” and executive producer of the documentary “Deep State Gangsters.” You can follow him at: www.pedroisraelorta.com

For Trump Administration leaders to use the Signal app for sensitive U.S. national security purposes is nothing new — it’s a trick that predates even the Biden crew, who probably think “encrypted messaging” is just a fancy way to sext without getting caught.

But this time, the burger hit the grill and splattered grease everywhere. A security breach did occur, and it wasn’t just some intern forgetting to lock the filing cabinet. No, a reporter — specifically, the big kahuna from The Atlantic — somehow got a front-row seat to a high-level messaging exchange among senior Trump Administration national security leaders.

Whoopsie-daisy! Someone forgot to check the guest list.

Now, let’s flip through the rulebook, courtesy of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Per Intelligence Community Directive 119 — which, let’s be honest, sounds like a sci-fi novel nobody’s read — unauthorized chit-chat with the press about “covered matters” (that’s intel-speak for “stuff we don’t want you blabbing about”) is a security violation.

The penalties? Oh, just a little slap on the wrist: administrative sanctions that could escalate to having your security clearance yanked or getting the boot from your cushy government gig. So, when these senior officials got caught with their pants down and claimed, “No biggie, just a casual convo,” you can practically hear the ODNI rulebook weeping in the corner.

The discrepancy between their “nothing to see here” shrugs and the potentially career-ending consequences is so wide you could drive a tank through it — preferably one loaded with classified documents for dramatic effect.

And then there’s the million-dollar question: Was the info classified or not? If it wasn’t, then fine, it’s just a bunch of bigwigs gossiping about drone strikes over encrypted burgers and fries — no harm, no foul. But if it was classified, well, that’s a pickle on this already rancid sandwich.

Should the officials involved in the controversy face consequences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (1467 Votes) No: 35% (805 Votes)

The real kicker isn’t even the classification level — it’s that a reporter, of all people, got their grubby little paws on it. That’s not just a breach; it’s a full-on jailbreak.

The ODNI Classification Guide (that hefty SECRET/NOFORN tome) would have a field day with this: unauthorized disclosure to an outsider isn’t just frowned upon; it’s the kind of thing that gets you a one-way ticket to the Department of Justice’s naughty list, per ICD 701.

Yet here we are, with senior officials acting like they accidentally CC’d their mom instead of, you know, The Atlantic.

So, what’s the takeaway from Signalgate?

It’s a half-cooked mess — somewhere between a comedy of errors and a national security dumpster fire. The meat’s gone bad (thanks, sloppy op-sec), the bun’s soggy (because who trusts Signal with this?), and the pickle? That’s the reporter, souring the whole damn thing by proving the system’s as watertight as a paper bag in a rainstorm.

Maybe next time, Trump’s team can stick to carrier pigeons—at least those don’t come with a “forward” button.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.