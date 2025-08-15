Cincinnati Beating Suspect Cites Jan. 6 at Hearing, And Judge Drops Bond by 99% from Original Total - $300k Down to $2,500 Out of Pocket

If you ever find yourself in trouble with the law, just bring up Jan. 6, 2021. At the very least, it might get your bond lowered.

Court proceedings are unfolding for the suspects involved in the viral Cincinnati attack that took place July 26.

Judge Alan Triggs had originally set the bond for two individuals at a $200,000 secure bond and a $300,000 secure bond. These were for 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon and 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn, respectively according to WCPO.

Triggs has now lowered both bonds for these women to $25,000, of which each must pay 10 percent.

Vernon’s defense attorney, Clyde Bennett II argued that his client was being overcharged and that the events of that night had been mischaracterized.

“Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. That’s a riot. When you get together, you assemble and you plan to commit a crime, that’s not what happened down on Fourth Street, judge,” Bennett argued.

Footage posted to social media platform X from that night indicates where the two women were when things became violent.

He then tried to frame his client’s struggle as her being unfairly targeted for her race.

“The catalyst for the bonds in this case is race and politics, not the law,” he said.

Kip Guinan, prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County strongly disagreed. “This case has nothing to do with race. This case has absolutely nothing to do with politics.

“I’m the most apolitical guy you’ll find. This case is about what these people did, what these victims suffered.”

The judge was clearly swayed in some way given how substantially lower those bonds became.

What does Jan. 6 have to with anything, or anyone, involved in a street altercation and assault taking place in Cincinnati, Ohio?

Nothing. Trump Derangement Syndrome is everywhere.

For one thing, you have to hand it to Bennett. He appears to be politically savvy enough to read the room and know that scoring a few woke points with the judge would help his client.

For another, its infuriating that someone can just invoke the president’s name, or any event associated with him, and find sympathy instead of facing up to their actions and taking responsibility.

Would bashing President Donald Trump outright have made things even easier? It’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Imagine if the politics — and race — were different. A white woman accused of a crime would not find an ounce of sympathy in downplaying her actions by telling the judge the George Floyd riots were a real crime compared to her minor spat.

