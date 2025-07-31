Share
Cincinnati City Leader Caught Publicly Cheering for Vicious Beating of Whites, Wrote They Had It Coming

 By Samuel Short  July 31, 2025 at 6:35am
Our current political paradigm has elected officials unashamedly cheering for violence.

A city councilwoman landed herself in hot water when she applauded the barbarity that occurred in the streets of Cincinnati, Ohio, early Saturday morning.

Councilwoman Victoria Parks wrote via social media platform Facebook in reaction to the violence, “They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story,”

To drive the point home further — there is no leeway to interpret those comments otherwise — this is an elected official expressing joy in watching a vicious beating take place.

Her comments were screenshotted and later reposted to social media platform X.

Fox News confirmed through some investigation that this is an account belonging to a sitting city councilwoman. (Parks is “nonpartisan”; however, like other council members, she was endorsed by the Democratic Party.)

Ohio Republican Rep. Phil Plummer, who shared the screenshot, called for her resignation, saying, Parks “must resign immediately! Defending violent criminals who viciously beat innocent people is disgusting.”

Should Parks be removed from office before her term ends?

The screenshot showed another user, replying to Parks, almost in disbelief:

“You are on city council? And you make a statement like this?”

This is the norm of race relations.

The flames were stoked through the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd.

A black city councilwoman can cheer violence against whites by other blacks because the names above — and the sensationalism from the media that followed — conditioned her and so many others into seeing the white race in its entirety as evil oppressors.

The victims and their families would receive interviews, news specials, and calls and meetings from every Democratic politician had the races been swapped in the Cincinnati beatings.

But whites are oppressors, and lashing out against your oppressor isn’t vicious and unjust.

It is good and righteous, as Parks comments clearly show.

Regarding the political ramifications of Park’s comments, Fox reported, she announced in January that she won’t be seeking re-election after her current term is up.

Should she be removed from office before that time is up? Just as important is the question of precedent. What do public officials and residents of Cincinnati believe to be the norm when they see violence unfold like this and the response Parks gave?

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




