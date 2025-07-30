Share
Cincinnati Mob Attack Suspect Had Been Freed on Earlier This Month After Being Arrested on Multiple Charges

 By Joe Saunders  July 30, 2025 at 8:58am
With police announcing three arrests so far in a brutal beatdown recorded on the streets of Cincinnati over the weekend, more questions are being asked than answered.

Authorities have not released information on what sparked the violence that has rippled from social media posts to national news, and the city’s police chief is outraged not only at the bad publicity, but that the mob scene generated only one 911 call for help.

And a big question being asked is why one of the suspects was loose on the streets in the first place.

According to WXIX-TV, which cited a police union Facebook post, one of the men charged was free on a paltry $400 bail after being indicted July 10 on four counts.

Montanez Merriweather, 35, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon under disability (that’s the term under Ohio law for being ineligible to carry a gun because of a felony conviction or other legal restriction), improper transportation of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

But his bail was set at only $4,000, meaning he could post 10 percent to go free, WXIX reported.

“Why was he out?” the post from the Cincinnati FOP Queen City Lodge #69 asked.

“400 dollars to continue acting like a savage.”

Commenters agreed with the sentiment.

Do major cities need to get tougher on crime?

“Imagine that,” one wrote, with evident sarcasm.

“That’s the problem the courts in this town are a joke more criminals let out than in,” wrote another.

Video of the weekend attack in the city’s downtown showed a mob of black men and women brutally beating at least two victims:

A white man who was the subject of most of the assault, and a white woman who was punched in the face so hard she appeared to lose consciousness.

Authorities said the violence started as a “verbal altercation” that became physical.

The outrage hasn’t abated since the videos went viral.

According to WXIX, the other two suspects arrested were identified as DeKyra Vernon, 24, and Jermaine Matthews, 39.

Vernon and Merriweather are charged with felonious assault and riot, according to WXIX.

Matthews is charged with aggravated riot and assault, the station reported.

