Cincinnati Police File Charges Against White Victim in Viral Mob Attack Video

Cincinnati police have charged a white man who was brutally beaten in a mob attack that drew national outrage last month.

The 45-year-old victim, who suffered repeated blows to the head during the July 26 brawl, now faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, WXIX-TV reported.

Police announced the charge on Tuesday evening, but were not permitted to name him under Marsy’s Law.

The law offers anonymity to victims of crime.

Per WXIX, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed the victim must appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Aug. 26.

The man was seen on video allegedly striking one of his attackers during what has been described as a racially motivated group melee in the city’s downtown area.

Videos show the victims, a man and a woman, being punched and stomped on.

The victim spoke to WXIX after he was cited.

“I was hit in the head 28 times and robbed,” he told the news station. “Still kinda processing on how this victim-blaming has happened!”

Hamilton County prosecutor Kip Guinan reportedly presented evidence in court last week that he said showed the victim did slap someone, but it was well after the attack started.

The president of the city’s police union, Ken Kober, called the charge against the victim “inappropriate” and “politically motivated.”

“There’s no place for politics in policing,” Kober said, noting that a captain named Adam Hennie signed the ticket, and not officers who investigated the beating.

The female victim, who only disclosed her first name, appeared on Fox News two weeks ago, where she said the violence was sparked by racial taunting.

With bruises on her face, the victim described that she and others she was with were met with comments such as, “White people shouldn’t be out here.”

WXIX reported that black city leaders demanded the male victim be charged, claiming his slap sparked the violence.

The Rev. Damon Lynch declared, “This is racial because it’s unequal justice.”

Police said the investigation remains active, revealing that they are still searching for another suspect.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge sparked outrage after the attack when she lashed out at people for sharing clips of the beatdown online without “context.”

