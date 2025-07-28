Cincinnati Police Identify Multiple Suspects in Viral Mob Attack

Several suspects in a vicious Cincinnati street attack have been identified, police said Monday.

The announcement comes as video of the incident continues to make waves online.

The brutal footage showed a white man being pummeled and kicked by a mob of black assailants Friday night in the city’s downtown area.

When a white woman tried to help the man, she was bashed from behind and then knocked out cold by a punch to the face.

The scene was captured in multiple videos circulating on social media.

Here’s the entire video of the brutal attack on this couple in Cincinnati. This is a hate crime that has attempted murder, written all over it. pic.twitter.com/OewIOe2hXN — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 27, 2025

Officer Ken Kober, a leader of the police union, told WXIX-TV that police are acting quickly.

“I know tips are flying in. Several have been identified,” Kober said, according to the station. “Arrests will be following as the investigation progresses.”

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said, according to WXIX.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said she was “in complete disgust” over the footage, the station reported.

She called the behavior “nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable.”

“Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm,” Theetge said.

She added that the attack was unrelated to a music festival in the city and said it stemmed from a “verbal altercation.”

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice, said her office is watching closely.

“Our federal hate crimes laws apply to ALL Americans,” she wrote on X. “We @CivilRights will monitor closely how local authorities handle this attack.”

Our federal hate crimes laws apply to ALL Americans. We @CivilRights will monitor closely how local authorities handle this attack. Nobody in our great nation should be the victim of such a crime, and where race is a motivation, federal law may apply. https://t.co/QeADELQMsZ — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance did not mince words when addressing the situation.

“What I saw was a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person, and it’s disgusting,” Vance said Monday during a visit to Canton, Ohio.

“I hope every single person who engaged in violence is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

VP Vance calls out the “mob of lawless thugs” who attacked a man and woman on the streets of Cincinnati: “Throw their a**** in prison.” pic.twitter.com/idlyztsGn9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2025

He didn’t stop there.

“If you want to take your wife or your children out for a meal, you shouldn’t be worried about street violence,” Vance said.

“And the only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs who engage in that violence and throw their a***s in prison.”

