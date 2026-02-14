Cities Church Defendant Who Likes Terrorizing Christian Children Launches Bizarre Message Outside Courtroom

Much to what one imagines is the consternation of his lawyers, William Kelly doesn’t seem to want to shut up.

Kelly — arguably the most famous of the provocateurs, aside from Don Lemon, who entered Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, in January to effectively bring the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots into a Christian religious service — was in court on Friday, making an appearance on federal charges.

His bizarre message: More Americans need to be like him — because ICE is made up of “executioners.”

Kelly, a demonic presence who “protests” (huge air-quotes there) at churches because he says he wants to “scold demons for their bad life decisions”, has been recorded terrorizing children at services in the past. According to the charging documents, he did the same thing during the Jan. 18 incident in St. Paul, allegedly telling kids: “Do you know your parents are Nazis, they’re going to burn in hell?”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

(warning: incredibly vulgar – which is the point…make sure your children aren’t around) I was personally subjected to this when I preached there. I could care less about myself. No sweat off my back, and it gives me faces to pray for. However, allowing this to happen to… https://t.co/L27xKFcwQb — Brooks Potteiger (@BrooksPotteiger) January 19, 2026

NEW: Completely unhinged liberal lunatic starts screaming at Christians trying to worship at a church in Minnesota. “As you can see, all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable white people who are living lavish, comfortable lives…” “Touch me again and see what… pic.twitter.com/jUCi2HYTVH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

Kelly was clearly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — commonly known as the FACE Act, which also has a component that involves a penalty for interrupting religious service. Nonetheless, he went on social media to declare that “my lawyers tell me they have no f***ing case” and that the application of the FACE Act “is complete bulls***.”

“Come and get me [Attorney General] Pam Bondi,” he said in the video. That turned not to be a wise idea on his part:

Ok ✅ pic.twitter.com/tQZNbKFABA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/cXuuvQ9zxR — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 22, 2026

OK, so maybe when this dude gets into court, he’ll drop the Abbie Hoffman act and remember that laws mean stuff and he could be going away for a while, right?

Not so much:

🚨 WTF?! William Kelly — a terrorist who stormed the church in Minnesota — just stormed out of court and demanded MORE leftists terrorize federal agents “This is a RESISTANCE against FASCISM!” “The EXECUTIONERS are walking free!” He must be LOCKED UP.pic.twitter.com/KOByJvTXQn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

“My name is William Kelly. I’m a combat veteran, I’m a patriot and a lover of the Constitution. I’m an ally to my black, Latino, and indigenous peoples,” he began.

“I will not stand here and be intimidated by Pam Bondi on her persecution of these patriots, of these freedom fighters, of these journalists who were brave enough to document what we’re doing in this city. What is happening in Minnesota is a resistance against tyranny, a resistance against fascism!” he continued

“And the absurdity, the absurdity of us being right here right now, the peaceful nine being persecuted while the murderers and executioners of Alex Pretti and Renee Good walk free — not only walk free, but are still working for federal goverment! This is madness. It’s time to wake up, Americans. It’s time to get off your couches and stand with your brothers and sisters in solidarity! All power to all the people!”

The “peaceful nine” were anything but peaceful terrorizing a Christian worship service. And while the deaths of anti-ICE protesters Alex Pretty and Renee Good might be regrettable, there is nothing to support calling them “executions” or the government agents involved “murderers.”

And as far as “madness” goes, it’s pretty clear that’s on Kelly’s part more than anything. In fact, the whole thing is bizarre.

I personally don’t remember the part of the Constitution that allows you to scream at children in Sunday school at a church, a private place of worship, and tell them that their parents are Nazis.

I do, however, remember the part about the document protecting “the free exercise” of religion, and also the part of federal law that specifically prohibits you from interrupting. But sure, big guy.

I’m not quite sure whether this guy’s lawyers are just willing to let him go kamikaze for his own dim version of martyrdom, but if they’re not, pour one out for them tonight. Heaven knows they’re probably pouring more than a few out for themselves after this unwelcome diversion.

