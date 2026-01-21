Cities Church Issues Full-Throated Response to Invasion of their Sunday Worship Service by Leftist Agitators

The Minnesota church invaded by leftist agitators on Sunday is finally speaking out.

Cities Church, the Christian institution in St. Paul overrun by protesters in the middle of a service, issued a statement Tuesday denouncing the demonstration and indicating legal action is coming.

It’s the kind of dignified declaration that organizers of Sunday’s riot should be dreading.

Cities Church is a SBC church. It’s not known for political bluster. Yet the church’s statement is CLEAR AS CRYSTAL that protestors wrongfully hijacked Christian worship. This is Baptist public theology with teeth–loving, Christ-focused, but unafraid.https://t.co/habY1559M5 pic.twitter.com/mElAOpzbgA — Owen Strachan (@ostrachan) January 20, 2026

After declaring — in no uncertain terms — that its reason for Cities Church’s existence is the Christian faith, the statement forcefully described the incursion in words any American — believe or not — should understand.

“On Sunday, January 18, a group of agitators jarringly disrupted our worship gathering. They accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat. Such conduct is shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated. Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation.”

That, in a nutshell, is what the protesters themselves, their leftist media allies, and particularly deranged Democrats either don’t understand or won’t understand — until they’re made to.

It is good to see such a frank and solid response. What the agitators did is beyond shameful and very sad to see. — Odie’s Oil (OCOOW LLC) (@OdiesOil) January 20, 2026

What was taking place at the church was a Christian worship service in a private setting. It was a place where men, women and children gathered to share their belief in the most fundamental relationship between God and the human race.

It wasn’t a public forum where all sides are welcome to speak their minds on the issues of the day.

That might be hard for rabble to recognize — but when national figures with national platforms like former CNN host Don Lemon or Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva claim the mob storming Cities Church is the kind of demonstration protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution, it’s a sign that things are badly — dangerously — askew.

(Maybe Lemon and his lemmings forget that the first freedom guaranteed in the First Amendment is the freedom of religion. The Founders clearly considered that pretty important.)

The statement makes clear that the church is open to engaging with the world outside its walls: “We welcome respectful dialogue about present issues, and about how the realness of Jesus, as revealed in the Bible, provides the only final answers to the world’s most complex and intractable problems.”

It also makes clear the centrality of its faith: “Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died, and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him. He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics.”

But there’s also what appears to be a carefully worded warning — careful to be neither inflammatory nor timid — that Cities Church is not taking the invasion lightly.

Christianity teaches turning the other cheek, of course. And on Sunday, the Cities Church congregation did exactly that. But Christians also have an obligation to uphold the law, and the statement signalled that legal recourse is in the offing.

“As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop ‘teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah’ (Acts 5:42). Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message. We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right. We are evaluating next steps with our legal counsel.”

Hopes that the obviously craven, evidently corrupt Democratic leadership on tap in Minnesota at the local and state level will be able or willing to protect the rights of a Christian church should not be high.

(Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are in the Department of Justice sights for a reason.)

But President Donald Trump’s DOJ has made it clear it is preparing to step in to the legal and moral vacuum that is Minnesota these days.

And the Cities Church statement makes quietly, but undeniably, communicates the message that simply turning the other cheek is not exactly the plan.

Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess, but the church has made a very good start.

