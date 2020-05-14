While many American citizens deal with the economic fallout of disastrous community lockdowns, House Democrats have moved to protect the employment of illegal immigrants with a new bill.

H.R. 6800, also known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, was introduced on May 12 by Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey of New York.

The bill has several big-name Democratic co-sponsors, including Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Maxine Waters of California.

The measure seeks to remedy a number of problems that have appeared or become worse since the global outbreak ground many economies to a halt.

Unfortunately for the American worker, however, the substantial student loan forgiveness, “Heroes Fund” hazard pay grant scheme and extension of direct payments to taxpayers comes with a hefty progressive addition.

Along with those alluring payouts, the bill also contains a massive stand for illegal immigrants.

Under the act, illegal aliens lucky enough to work in “essential critical infrastructure” are protected from violating the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to a Department of Homeland Security memorandum referenced in the HEROES Act, the critical work can include anything from food delivery to water heater installation.

Likewise, employers get an exemption from the law when hiring aliens to work the so-called “essential” jobs.

Illegal aliens in detention get a major win from the bill as well, as it orders the Secretary of Homeland Security to “prioritize for release on recognizance or alternatives to detention individuals who are not subject to mandatory detention laws, unless the individual is a threat to public safety or national security.”

Another section fast-tracks green cards for certain health care workers.

For those here legally, the Democrats propose automatically extending visas under the cover of a public health emergency.

H.R. 6800 would automatically extend immigrant visas “the first day of the public health emergency declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services,” to “90 days after the date on which such public health emergency terminates.”

The HEROES Act promises all of this while tens of millions of Americans are left suffering under crippling economic restrictions.

The total number of jobless claims has now rocketed beyond 36 million over the last couple of months, according to The Guardian.

Largely thanks to restrictive and draconian lockdowns pushed by those on the political left, this major blow to the American worker would only be made worse by Democrats’ pro-illegal immigrant bill.

Thankfully, a Republican-controlled Senate and White House virtually guarantee this bill is dead in the water in its current form.

