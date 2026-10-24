More Citizens Killed by Assisted Suicide in Gun-Hating Canada Than Americans Died from Gun Homicides

Canada legally kills more citizens per year than die by gun violence in the United States, according to a new report.

According to the Post Millennial, 16,499 people were killed in 2024 through Canada’s medical assistance in dying program compared with 15,364 gun homicides in the United States that year.

Since the population of the United States is more than eight times larger than the population of Canada, far more Canadian assisted suicide deaths occur on a per-capita basis than American gun deaths.

That year, state-sanctioned deaths accounted for about 5 percent of all deaths in Canada, which prides itself on its gun control laws, that year.

Canada first approved ending the lives of its citizens in 2016, limiting the program to those whose death was “reasonably foreseeable.”

In 2021, Canada added people with chronic disabilities who were not expected to die soon. A further expansion to target Canadians with mental health issues is now being debated.

State-administered death is now more common in Canada than gun homicide is in the U.S. That didn’t happen by accident. https://t.co/nfcHxg45TW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 21, 2026

Age may soon not be a barrier if some have their way.

For example, doctors at the Quebec College of Physicians have said state-sanctioned death “may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain.”

Canada is now the world leader in total euthanasia deaths, and comes second to the Netherlands in the per-capita rate of state-approved lethal injections, according to VOZ.

The site noted that Canada’s rise in ridding itself of its elderly and ill comes amid “recurring accounts of elderly, disabled or vulnerable people who claim to have been pressured or to have not given explicit consent.”

America has 8.5 times more people than Canada. Yet still, more people are killed from government-assisted “suicide” in Canada than are killed by firearms in America. Not per capita. Total deaths. Insanity. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 22, 2026

In British Columbia, 51.9 percent of assisted death cases in 2024 required follow-up due to various factors, including 2,807 errors and 353 cases so tangled that training was insisted upon for the staff who kill patients.

In one high-profile Canadian case, family members alleged that Brigitte Stegemann, 83, who was killed by the government in July, did not give explicit consent to her death, saying that days before she was killed, she had “made a mistake” in agreeing to be considered for euthanasia.

In an op-ed on the website of Dordt University, Levi Minderhoud and Daniel Zekveld wrote in 2025 that “Canada is increasingly standing as a warning to other countries about the consequences of legalizing euthanasia and assisted suicide.”

Is Canada setting a dangerous precedent with its euthanasia program? Yes, it undermines human dignity No, it's a compassionate choice Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it undermines human dignity 93% (25 votes) No, it's a compassionate choice 7% (2 votes)

Noting that many state-approved deaths came after a loss of dignity was reported, they wrote that “as Christians, we know that dignity is not found in one’s ability, health, or disposition.”

“We know that every person has dignity, simply by the fact that human beings are made in the image of God,” they added. “Superficially it may seem compassionate to some. However, in reality, it tells them they are no longer worth helping, that they are nothing but the sum of their aches and pains, their fears and their despair.”

“A society ceases to recognize innate human dignity at their peril. Canada’s initial euthanasia law is based on the arbitrary idea that some human beings have dignity and some do not; some lives are worth living and some are not,” they wrote.

“The growth of euthanasia since 2016 in Canada has demonstrated the serious problems with that approach, adding more and more people to the category of life not worth living.”

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