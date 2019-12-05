SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Citizens Literally Disband Town To Get Relief from Oppressive Taxes

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published December 5, 2019 at 1:32pm
Print

As Benjamin Franklin, the oldest and arguably wisest Founding Father, once said, “In this world nothing is certain but death and taxes.”

According to WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, however, the people of Amelia, Ohio, believing local tax policy and leadership had begun to verge on tyrannical in recent years, took drastic action last month to evade the excessive burden of Franklin’s second unavoidable reality of life.

Disgusted with “cover-ups” by town officials regarding misuses of public funds and infuriated by an income tax increase passed by the city council in an unannounced 2018 vote, residents banded together with a common goal: to trim away layers of government waste.

On Nov. 5, the people of Amelia did the unimaginable to make that happen — voting 843-479 to entirely dissolve the 117-year-old village and its government.

TRENDING: Famous Faces Who Passed Away in November 2019

Just under three weeks later, the unincorporated community of less than 5,000 had officially dissolved, preparing to be absorbed into neighboring townships Pierce and Batavia.

A largely upper-middle-class town, according to The New York Times, somehow watching their taxes raised year after year despite a massive influx in population, the citizens were beginning to wonder where their money was going.

Most recently, hundreds of thousands of dollars reportedly had been poured into renovating the town’s governmental offices into “a Victorian-style building, with a lion door-knocker, chandeliers on the ceiling and a gazebo in the backyard.”

“I would think every American would say, ‘What am I getting?'” said former council member Renee Gerber, who was arrested while protesting during a meeting last year. “We don’t want our hard-working dollars to be misspent.”

Ed McCoy, a 53-year-old salesman and Amelia native, told The Times that there were “just too many layers of [government] fat.”

“The best way to get rid of that fat,” he told the outlet, was “to start at the bottom.”

Apparently, the residents of Amelia were schooled in the wisdom of the Declaration of Independence.

A wisdom that suggests, “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of [its obligation to the People], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”

Now, one would be foolish to suggest that the taking of such revolutionary measures should ever be the American people’s first reflex.

RELATED: City Announces 3% Tax for Reparations, Regardless of Slave Ancestry

Such measures are reserved only for the most pressing of circumstances.

To take a lead from the Founding Fathers, one must also recognize the degree to which they had been pushed — the degree to which the monarchical regime under the which they lived dismissed the fundamental philosophical truth that government can only truly operate with the consent of the governed.

Do you support the people of Amelia, Ohio?

From time to time, governments and institutions do overstep such boundaries.

From time to time, they require such a stark reminder of that fundamental truth.

That is the essence of the American experiment in self-governance — and such actions should, where they have been taken with great consideration and respect, be celebrated.

And seeing as we aren’t receiving any reports suggesting Amelia, Ohio, is in utter disarray without a government to provide oversight to its residents, it would be tough to argue this wasn’t simply a case of a reasonable people holding government accountable.

Bravo.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Dem Rep Warns Against Letting American People Decide if Trump Should Be President
Naval Station's Gun Restrictions Didn't Stop Shooter but Did Stop Sailors from Arming Themselves
Woke Websites Ban Content Glorifying Plantation Home Wedding Locations
Citizens Literally Disband Town To Get Relief from Oppressive Taxes
Hillary Struck with Coughing Fit After Not Ruling Out 2020 Run
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×