As Citizens Try To Scrape By During Pandemic, Dem Mayor Tries 32% Property Tax Hike

Democrats never miss an opportunity to stick it to the American people with taxes — no matter the situation.

And that is precisely what the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, proposed doing while many of his constituents are out of work.

Mayor John Cooper pushed for a 31.7 percent property tax increase and major cuts because, he said, the city is faced with “the greatest financial challenge” it has had in a lifetime, the Tennessean reported.

“This is a crisis budget,” he said as he gave a frightening outlook for the financial future of the city.

And he is correct: This is likely the “greatest financial challenge” the city has faced in modern history.

TRENDING: CNN's Stelter Blasted Hydroxychloroquine for Virus, But Turns Out His Wife Uses It - Just Not for COVID

But it is also the greatest financial challenge many of his city’s residents have faced in a lifetime, and raising taxes on them to that degree is not going to help.

“Cooper’s $2.44 billion budget proposal is about $115 million more than this year’s budget,” the Tennessean reported.

“After two deals to bring in a quick influx of cash faltered last year, Nashville’s house of cards collapsed, leading to a $42 million shortfall.”

Nashville was in a financial hole before it was hit with a major storm and then the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you think the city should cut its budget further rather than raise the property tax? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (188 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

City grants to nonprofits would bear the brunt of Cooper’s proposed new budget, the Tennessean reported. The mayor had ruled out cuts to cost-of-living adjustments for city employees.

“In the end, hard, hard decisions have to be made,” he said. “Everybody is sacrificing in this budget.”

But while city employees will be keeping their jobs, property-owning taxpayers will be taken to the woodshed by the proposed budget.

“It’s an insult to small businesses in Nashville that are literally at best on their knees, but most are on the ground. It’s like getting kicked in the gut with a steel-toed boot,” local restaurant owner Will Newman told WKRN-TV.

“This will absolutely crush whatever restaurants are left, crush it. Small businesses in Nashville are on life support and you know our plea now is to metro council: Do the right thing and propose an alternate budget that is balanced in its approach and not shocking to the core.”

RELATED: CA's 'Dirty Little Secret': DAs, Sheriffs Undermining Gov; Brutal Lockdown Bill Is Coming Due

District 19 Councilman Freddie O’Connell said he has received many calls from restaurant owners who are concerned about the proposed increase.

“Thinking about a sharp property tax increase right now is really, really troubling to me,” he said.

“A small business by sometime next year is probably going to see their rent increase as they also try and deal with an economy that’s struggling to regain its footing.”

No one who lives in a city with a Democratic mayor should ever be surprised when tax increases are proposed.

The simple solution to eliminate that issue is to stop voting for Democrats.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.