Frayed nerves snapped in Montana on Friday after a social media report claimed there were explosions over Billings.

The people of Billings and other Montana communities had spent some of the week knowing that overhead, a Chinese spy balloon was watching them for some unknown purpose. As the balloon hovered, President Joe Biden was accused of dithering by rejecting repeated calls to shoot down the object.

All of that set the stage for Friday, when a Twitter user shared a harrowing video, wherein which the user claimed that there was an explosion over Billings.

Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

This came as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was being interviewed on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We’re monitoring the situation,” Gianforte said.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte tells Fox he was just informed of a reported explosion in Billings, Montana, says they are “monitoring the situation.” pic.twitter.com/4f7TmcoHJb — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 4, 2023

Eventually the city of Billings posted a calming message.

We have confirmed with @MontanaDES & @GovGianforte that there have not been any explosions in, around, or across #Montana. They are aware of the video and it can not be substantiated. https://t.co/LDz0jyTC6g — City of Billings (@BillingsMT) February 4, 2023



“We are aware of the video shared on Twitter and claims of a “massive explosion” over Billings. However, our PD, Fire & airport have NOT been called to any incidents related to this video and there haven’t been any plane crashes picked up on radar,” it posted, adding, “We have confirmed with @MontanaDES & @GovGianforte that there have not been any explosions in, around, or across #Montana. They are aware of the video and it can not be substantiated.”

The video drew a number of comments on Twitter.

This viral video from Billings, Montana, appears to be a jet contrail and a smartphone camera lens auto-adjusting exposure, not an explosion nor the Chinese spy balloon being shot down, as many posts on this app are claiming without any evidence. https://t.co/pRvaZyDxhq — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) February 4, 2023

I am genuinely concerned with the lack of transparency about the original Chinese Spy balloon and potential unexplained explosion above Billings. I have reached out to the Commanding Officer at Malmstrom Air Force base for details. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 4, 2023

Dolly Moore, who posted the video, said she looked skyward after she felt the windows shake at her Billings home, according to KTVQ-TV.

She saw what she thought was a jet in the sky, she said.

YOU GUYS: I have the skinny from Billings resident Dolly Moore.. who’s video is going viral on #Twitter of a #ExplosionoverBillings ?? (is that what it was?)…She gives me the scoop at 10 on @KTVQ pic.twitter.com/SvM7q1gqsS — Andrea Lutz (@AndrearLutz) February 4, 2023

“All of sudden it was this big explosion in the sky and all this debris started slowly coming down like it was big smoke,” she said.

The video soundtrack has a loud noise, but it is uncertain what caused it.

We do live in Billings MT right below the airport where the balloon was spotted two days ago, so of course it raises suspicion, but we do not know what it was that I saw and recorded. — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

Hello all. Lots of response to the video I took this afternoon. The video is real. I took it on my iPhone from my desk in my home office. We are making no claim that we have any idea what it was. It just happened and I happened to be in the right place at the right time. — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

Moore, who on Twitter insisted it was not a fake video, said at the moment, she was afraid.

“My gut instinct was, ‘oh my gosh, they just shot down that balloon. It must have been over Billings again. It must have been that spy plane,” she said.

“I was shaking. I thought, ‘oh my gosh, they just blew it up over our neighborhood,'” she told KTVQ.

