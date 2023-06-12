Share
Commentary

City Councilwoman Who Shared Anti-Trump Post on Official Account Gets Crushing News

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 12, 2023 at 10:15am
Share

A Denver City Council member who wished death on supporters of former President Donald Trump and proposed that only white people be taxed because they are racists has finally gotten her just deserts at the hands of voters.

Council member Candi CdeBaca, a true lunatic leftist, lost her bid for re-election last week — and not by just a little, either.

CdeBaca was swamped by her opponent in the Denver election, losing to gay small-business owner Darrell Watson in the District 9 race by more than 3,500 votes, 60.7 percent to 39.3 percent.

True to form, despite losing by such a wide margin, CdeBaca refused to concede on Election Night on June 6. It wasn’t until the next day that she finally did so, according to Westword.

The self-proclaimed socialist still tried to claim a “victory,” of sorts, by saying she “succeeded” in her goal of bringing more socialists to the City Council with the election of leftist Shontel Lewis in District 8 and the advancement of leftist Shannon Hoffman to the runoff for District 10 — though Hoffman lost the final vote.

Trending:
Biden's Embarrassing Mistake Has People Editing Him Into a Literal Jester

CdeBaca blamed “the faceless Denver power brokers and big-money interests” for her crushing defeat Tuesday, claiming this cabal of monsters “spent an unprecedented amount of money to buy back this City Council seat — over $888,000, most of it from dark money independent expenditures spreading disinformation and weaponizing misogyny and racism.”

Sure, honey.

Do you vote in local elections?

This shadowy group of Denver racists was so racist and shadowy that it backed an openly gay black man to replace her. So very shadowy and racist of them.

Despite her attempt at face-saving and finger-pointing, though, the truth is her mouth and her actions — not any cabal of “faceless” rich white people — got her fired by the voters.

According to The Denver Gazette, one campaign consultant said city voters just got tired of hearing CdeBaca’s wild-eyed proclamations.

“Thus far, it’s looking like a real indictment on that style of politics in Denver,” Democrat operative Kelly Maher told the paper. “My read is that people are just really kind of sick of all the superfluous stuff. They want to focus on what matters and Candi CdeBaca ran largely not necessarily on people’s everyday [concerns] — not what their commute to work looks like, not what their taxes look like, not what public safety looks like.”

“She was running on a lot of these larger political theories that I think people are just frustrated with and sick of,” Maher said.

Related:
Oregon Liberals Risk an Ugly Legacy as Another County Joins 'Greater Idaho' Movement

It is likely that Maher is right. CdeBaca spent a lot of time going before cameras and screeching about things that the City Council had no business in addressing, not to mention spewing hate and crazed left-wingery.

In one case, her mouth even made her a national story when she suggested that only white people should have to pay taxes because all whites are racists.

In May, CdeBaca thought it would be a good idea for the city to set up a special tax to be levied only on white businesses so that the money could be given to minority-owned businesses, KUSA-TV reported.

“Capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labors and stolen resources,” CdeBaca said during a candidate forum.

“You could be collecting those extra taxes from white-led businesses all over the city and redistributing them to black- and brown-owned businesses,” she said.

Video of her obscene reparations policy plan got picked up by LibsofTikTok and was seen by millions of Americans.

That isn’t the only national attention CdeBaca got for her foolishness. She also became the focus of condemnation when she seemingly hoped Trump supporters would get the coronavirus and die.

Back in February 2020, a leftist Twitter user posted a message saying if she got COVID-19, she would attend Trump events to spread the sickness to attendees.

“For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” the woman said in the tweet, which she later deleted.

CdeBaca then added her own comment in response, saying, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Granted, her antics earned her a much larger social media following than her opponent. CdeBaca had more than 4,000 Twitter followers to Watson’s mere 400. Fortunately, social media doesn’t necessarily get people elected.

Regardless, when even the leftists who vote in Denver can’t stomach you, you have for sure gone way over the top. Let this serve as a warning to the extremist “progressive” set.

It is also evidence that you, the voters, can get rid of these wackos. Once they get in, they have no right to remain indefinitely. Your vote matters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Reporter Learns How Brutal EV Road Trips Can Be After Driving from New York to Washington DC
City Councilwoman Who Shared Anti-Trump Post on Official Account Gets Crushing News
Bartending Company Owner Reveals Brutal Truth About What's Happening to 'Once-Popular' Bud Light
Senior FBI Official Just Blew 3 Gaping Holes in Agency's Credibility on Mar-a-Lago Raid
Gene Simmons Shocks Panel with 2024 Prediction After Trump Indictment
See more...

Conversation