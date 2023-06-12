A Denver City Council member who wished death on supporters of former President Donald Trump and proposed that only white people be taxed because they are racists has finally gotten her just deserts at the hands of voters.

Council member Candi CdeBaca, a true lunatic leftist, lost her bid for re-election last week — and not by just a little, either.

CdeBaca was swamped by her opponent in the Denver election, losing to gay small-business owner Darrell Watson in the District 9 race by more than 3,500 votes, 60.7 percent to 39.3 percent.

True to form, despite losing by such a wide margin, CdeBaca refused to concede on Election Night on June 6. It wasn’t until the next day that she finally did so, according to Westword.

The self-proclaimed socialist still tried to claim a “victory,” of sorts, by saying she “succeeded” in her goal of bringing more socialists to the City Council with the election of leftist Shontel Lewis in District 8 and the advancement of leftist Shannon Hoffman to the runoff for District 10 — though Hoffman lost the final vote.

CdeBaca blamed “the faceless Denver power brokers and big-money interests” for her crushing defeat Tuesday, claiming this cabal of monsters “spent an unprecedented amount of money to buy back this City Council seat — over $888,000, most of it from dark money independent expenditures spreading disinformation and weaponizing misogyny and racism.”

I’m so grateful for our community, for everyone who poured their hearts and souls into this movement. I will not stop fighting alongside my community for a city that truly cares for all of its people, because District 9 and Denver are my heart, always.❤️ pic.twitter.com/x9dwilpfOV — Candi CdeBaca for District 9 | Denver City Council (@CandiCdeBacaD9) June 7, 2023

Sure, honey.

Do you vote in local elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1573 Votes) No: 4% (62 Votes)

This shadowy group of Denver racists was so racist and shadowy that it backed an openly gay black man to replace her. So very shadowy and racist of them.

Despite her attempt at face-saving and finger-pointing, though, the truth is her mouth and her actions — not any cabal of “faceless” rich white people — got her fired by the voters.

According to The Denver Gazette, one campaign consultant said city voters just got tired of hearing CdeBaca’s wild-eyed proclamations.

“Thus far, it’s looking like a real indictment on that style of politics in Denver,” Democrat operative Kelly Maher told the paper. “My read is that people are just really kind of sick of all the superfluous stuff. They want to focus on what matters and Candi CdeBaca ran largely not necessarily on people’s everyday [concerns] — not what their commute to work looks like, not what their taxes look like, not what public safety looks like.”

“She was running on a lot of these larger political theories that I think people are just frustrated with and sick of,” Maher said.

It is likely that Maher is right. CdeBaca spent a lot of time going before cameras and screeching about things that the City Council had no business in addressing, not to mention spewing hate and crazed left-wingery.

Message for #Denver! Show up June 5&6 for gun violence prevention!! ✊🏽June 5: @4thekidsaction sit-in at the Capitol 🗳️June 6: VOTE in the muni election for #gunsense candidates like me, @Shontel4Council & @ShannonLovesD10 pic.twitter.com/idT2SQWxKl — Candi CdeBaca for District 9 | Denver City Council (@CandiCdeBacaD9) June 1, 2023

In one case, her mouth even made her a national story when she suggested that only white people should have to pay taxes because all whites are racists.

In May, CdeBaca thought it would be a good idea for the city to set up a special tax to be levied only on white businesses so that the money could be given to minority-owned businesses, KUSA-TV reported.

“Capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labors and stolen resources,” CdeBaca said during a candidate forum.

“You could be collecting those extra taxes from white-led businesses all over the city and redistributing them to black- and brown-owned businesses,” she said.

Video of her obscene reparations policy plan got picked up by LibsofTikTok and was seen by millions of Americans.

Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, says white owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black owned businesses. pic.twitter.com/s9JhSdAmtj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2023

That isn’t the only national attention CdeBaca got for her foolishness. She also became the focus of condemnation when she seemingly hoped Trump supporters would get the coronavirus and die.

Back in February 2020, a leftist Twitter user posted a message saying if she got COVID-19, she would attend Trump events to spread the sickness to attendees.

“For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” the woman said in the tweet, which she later deleted.

CdeBaca then added her own comment in response, saying, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

#solidarity Yaaaas!! 🤣🤣🤣✊🏾👌🏾 https://t.co/PhgyQ0WmP0 — Candi CdeBaca for District 9 | Denver City Council (@CandiCdeBacaD9) February 28, 2020

Granted, her antics earned her a much larger social media following than her opponent. CdeBaca had more than 4,000 Twitter followers to Watson’s mere 400. Fortunately, social media doesn’t necessarily get people elected.

Regardless, when even the leftists who vote in Denver can’t stomach you, you have for sure gone way over the top. Let this serve as a warning to the extremist “progressive” set.

It is also evidence that you, the voters, can get rid of these wackos. Once they get in, they have no right to remain indefinitely. Your vote matters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.