City Ignites Outrage by Removing ‘Lord’ from Memorial to Fallen Police Officers

By Joe Saunders
Published July 23, 2019 at 11:00am
A South Carolina town might have been hoping to avoid controversy over a memorial to fallen police officers when it decided to edit out a crucial word.

But it just ended up drawing more attention — and outrage — to itself.

According to The Charlotte Observer, officials in the Charlotte suburb of Tega Cay took the word “Lord” out of the inscription of “A Policeman’s Prayer” on the memorial after receiving a complaint from a resident who objected to the combination of religion with a public amenity.

The city also removed a scriptural reference to Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

At a July 15 City Council meeting, Tega Cay resident Daniel Dunn said he attends church and doesn’t object to religious references.

But he said he did have a problem with religion on government property.

“Public grounds and public services should remain secular and neutral for all members of the community — all members — so they should feel welcome here,” Dunn said, according to The Observer.

In response, the city physically blotted out three references to “Lord” on one side of the monument.

Do you think the city did the right thing here?

“There was never any intent to hold one religion in higher regard to another, or one person in higher regard than another. It was a donation from a civic group,” City Manager Charlie Funderburk said, according to WJZY-TV.

“On the front of the monument was text that read, ‘Matthew 5:9,’ which is often referred to as the ‘Law Enforcement’ or ‘Peace Keepers verse,” Funderburk told the station. “On the back of the monument is the Policeman’s Prayer. In the prayer, the word ‘Lord’ appears three times.”

Tega Cay Police Lt. Jay Parker told The Observer that the city decided to remove the religious references on both sides.

And social media lit up with criticism.

Obviously, a lot of people are unhappy with the decision. Police officers are often the unsung heroes of our era, and often get nothing but grief — or worse — for their efforts.

As one woman told WJZY:

“I mean, it was a beautiful monument with a beautiful little prayer on it. I would have left it as is,” she said.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
