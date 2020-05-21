Polls being touted by the establishment media are telling us the presidential race is all but over, and that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is destined to sit in the Oval Office.

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, President Donald Trump had better be ready to pack it up and head to Mar-a-Lago for an extended vacation.

The poll indicates Biden holds an 11-point advantage over Trump nationally. Biden leads the president 50 percent to Trump’s 39 percent, with fewer than six months until the November election.

Sound familiar? It should.

An ABC News tracking poll from October 2016 showed Hillary Clinton with a 12-point lead over Trump just weeks before the election.

Clinton led in the poll 50 percent to Trump’s 38 percent.

We all know how that turned out, and yet here we find ourselves, four years later, with polls purporting to show a blue wave on the horizon.

But, what is happening on the ground is telling a very different story than polling, and it could also be a preview of the coming 2020 election.

Republicans, despite the disastrous polling, are winning races across the country.

Mike Garcia, a Republican endorsed by Trump, flipped California’s 25th Congressional District last week, several months after Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned in disgrace.

Tom Tiffany, another Trump-backed candidate, won Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District, fighting back Democrats hoping to take the seat following the resignation of former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy.

And now we turn to Northern Virginia, where voters in two communities took to the polls this week and sent incumbent Democrats packing in an apparent referendum on far-left Gov. Ralph Northam and other state and local Democrats.

Republicans showed up in large numbers, and now three Democratic incumbents on the city council are out of a job in the city of Staunton, according to the Daily Caller.

The community, which twice voted for former President Barack Obama, ousted Democrats Erik Curren, Ophie Kier and James Harrington.

RELATED: GOP House Candidate Notches Commanding Victory in Key California Election

Republicans Mark Robertson, Amy Darby and Steve Claffey will replace the Democrats on the council, according to WHSV, while incumbent Republican Andrea Oakes won re-election — allowing conservative candidates to sweep the city council electoral contests and giving Republicans a majority on the council.

Voters in the neighboring city of Waynesboro also elected two Republicans, Lana Williams and Bruce Allen, which gives that city council a Republican majority as well.

Chris Graham, writing for the area outlet the Augusta Free Press, noted the shocking election results in Staunton, where the three incumbent Democrats nearly doubled their overall vote total from 2016, yet still all managed to lose.

According to Graham, Democrats turned out in unusually large numbers, but Republicans brought on a tidal wave.

“Staunton City Council incumbents Ophie Kier, James Harrington and Erik Curren all outperformed their 2016 vote totals in their 2020 re-election runs,” he wrote.

“Democrats got their voters out better than they have in a May cycle in years,” Graham wrote. “Republicans got turnout more akin to, not quite a presidential year, but approaching gubernatorial.”

“A city that voted for Barack Obama, twice, voted for Hillary Clinton, voted for Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, even gave a solid majority to Jennifer Lewis in her 2018 congressional run against Ben Cline, is now controlled by Republicans,” Graham added,

“I’m rarely shocked by something that happens in politics, but I have to admit, I didn’t see this one happening.”

As lawmakers in Virginia have threatened civil liberties, first with gun-grabbing proposals and now with prolonged draconian lockdowns amid the coronavirus, voters in a Democratic stronghold sent a strong message.

“The conservative slates in both cities ran as a unit and highlighted the Second Amendment as a key issue in their campaigns,” Graham wrote.

“Bottom line is that the strategies worked, flipping both from D to R, but the change in Staunton is stunning almost beyond words.”

Those in Virginia join Californians and Wisconsinites in sending a similar message to Democrats, and all in the same month.

Voters have stood up for their rights during a time when Democrats have shown us just how vulnerable those rights can be.

National polls tell us it’s time to start writing a eulogy for the Republican Party.

The reality seems to be that Republicans are energized from coast to coast, and they are ready to stand against Democrats and the tyrannical big government overreach that liberals support.

