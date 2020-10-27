Democrats banking on the black vote to carry Joe Biden’s campaign over the finish line should start listening to Leo Terrell.

Even if they don’t like what they hear.

The civil rights attorney and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s re-election brought a bracing dose of history and truth to a conversation with black conservative Larry Elder recently about the real record of the former vice president and Democratic nominee for president.

Through his four years in office, Trump has a demonstrated record of improving the actual living conditions of the black Americans Democrats claim to care so much about, Terrell told Elder on the debut of a new Fox Nation show “Larry & Leo 2.0.”

Check it out here:

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Biden’s record isn’t even close.

“I see all these things that Donald Trump has done, and I’ve been a civil rights attorney for 30 years, I don’t know what Joe Biden has done for black people other than insulting blacks,” Terrell said.

He wasn’t kidding.

While Trump’s tax-cutting, regulation-slashing administration helped spur a robust American economy prior to the coronavirus pandemic crashing the party earlier this year, black Americans were undeniable beneficiaries.

Black unemployment dropped to record lows.

Trump has made possible huge federal assistance to the nation’s historically black colleges and universities.

The FIRST STEP Act that Trump signed in December 2018 was a federal prison reform bill that resulted in reduced sentences for thousands of inmates – more than 91 percent of whom are black.

Even Van Jones, a CNN host and contributor and former “green jobs czar” in the Barack Obama White House told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday that Trump has not gotten the credit he deserves for policies that proved beneficials for black Americans.

And what does the Democratic nominee bring to the table?

RELATED: Hillary Laughs as She Reveals Her New, Powerful Role in the Election Process

Not much, Terrell said.

“I’ve been a civil rights attorney for 30 years and I don’t know anything Joe Biden has done,” he told Elder.

Biden’s long and lackluster career in the United States Senate, before he served as Obama’s vice president, wasn’t exactly the stuff that civil rights dreams are made of.

Are Democrats losing their grip on the black vote? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2513 Votes) 1% (26 Votes)

He brown-nosed the Democratic segregationists who were prominent in his party in the 1970s. The 1994 crime bill he played a prominent role in passing has been the target of attacks by civil rights groups since.

During the presidential campaign, his most noteworthy achievements among black voters are the kind that would have generated nightmare headlines if the country had a media environment that wasn’t hopelessly, dishonestly skewed in favor of the Democratic nominee.

Biden is the septuagenarian white man, after all, who told a prominent black radio host in May that if a black American had trouble deciding whether to vote against Trump this year, “you ain’t black.”

In August, he told a Hispanic journalist that voters of Latino background are “incredibly diverse” – which in Biden’s eyes was “unlike the African-American community.”

In short, Biden’s record toward black people in his public office career is one of disinterest, condescension and insults that no individual American – much less an entire voting bloc – should accept in a politician.

The only thing that makes it possible for Biden is the warped prism of race in the United States, where every Democrat — even one as oafishly offensive and patently insincere as Biden — is considered as working for black people, and every Republican is at best indifferent or, at worst, labeled by Democrats and the media as “racist.”

Democrats have been relying on that political dynamic for decades, of course, but there’s growing evidence that Trump is breaking that mold, as he’s broken so many others. A Rasmussen poll last week found Trump’s support among black voters at 46 percent.

That’s literally unbelievable in terms of election results – the chances that any Republican would get 46 percent of the black vote are virtually zero. But if the number is anywhere near close to accurate, Trump is getting support from a greater proportion of the black electorate than any Republican could normally hope.

It’s important to remember that Trump’s long and very public career as a real estate mogul and reality television host made him a known quantity to millions of Americans of all races long before he entered politics.

It was only when he became a threat to the established political order that liberals started hurling “white supremacist” insults in his direction.

Most American voters have lived longer with Trump as a national celebrity than they have with Trump as politician, just as most Americans have spent their lives in a world where Joe Biden has been feeding off the public trough in Washington, D.C.

Most Americans – of whatever race – who look at Trump’s record honestly will have to agree with Terrell.

That’s not something Democrats want to hear now. There’s a good chance that, come Nov. 3, they’ll find they don’t have a choice.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.