Share
News

Civil Rights Attorney Sends Alvin Bragg a Message About Using 'The Race Card' in Jordan Neely Case

 By Carson Choate  May 13, 2023 at 9:38am
Share

A Los Angeles civil rights attorney has condemned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for playing the “race card” in announcing charges against the Marine who put an allegedly violent homeless man in a chokehold.

Daniel Penny, 24, was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. He is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, was filmed earlier this month restraining Neely, a reportedly mentally-ill homeless man who was allegedly harassing and threatening other passengers.

Trending:
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case Involving Trump, 17 House Democrats, and the Biden Administration

The chokehold Penny used, however, proved to be fatal and Neely’s death was ruled a homicide.

The incident was immediately taken up by the cause of left-wing protesters, who have likened Neely’s death to that of George Floyd’s.

Was this former Marine unfairly charged?

However, many have also come to Penny’s defense, with a GiveSendGo fundraiser raising over $960,000 to pay for his legal fees.

Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney, chimed in on Penny’s case on Friday, arguing that the charges against him are racially and politically motivated.

Terrell appeared on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” where he condemned Alvin Bragg as a “far-left” DA who has offered the Marine to the crowds like a “sacrificial lamb.”

Related:
New Details Emerge About Who Trump May Pick to Be 2024 Running Mate

“The big question, Martha, is why – why the Marine and not the other individuals who helped him?” Terrell asked, according to Fox. “I mean, why weren’t they charged for anything? They weren’t charged at all.”

Bragg, he said, is using “the classic ‘we want to play the race card’ situation.”

“You can’t ignore the fact that this Marine is white. You can’t ignore the fact that the victim is black,” Terrell said.

He also noted that 27 other people have died in the subway but have not been given the same attention.

“This is the ugliest of the race card being played. And this Marine is being the sacrificial lamb. And I find it offensive,” Terrell said, Fox reported.

He was then played a clip of Lennon Edwards, the lawyer for Neely’s family, questioning how a person could be “assaulted for fifteen minutes straight and never receive any help.”

“The MTA needs to answer for that,” Edwards said.

Terrell then said in response: “Chicago, [Los Angeles], New York – there’s a common thread. A black mayor running these cities. And yet there’s a problem with getting these types of mental services to these individuals? No, they’re being ignored … The minority community is being ignored by people who are running the city.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Jeans to Drink Bud Light In: Levi's Announces Expansion of 'Gender-Neutral' Line
Fact Check: Did Pakistan Parents Padlock Daughter's Grave to Prevent Sick Act to Body?
Civil Rights Attorney Sends Alvin Bragg a Message About Using 'The Race Card' in Jordan Neely Case
DC Library to Have Brutal Surprise for Biden Waiting on Shelf from His Sexual Assault Accuser
Al Sharpton Threatens McDonald's, Accuses Company of Racism for What He Says Comes with Big Macs
See more...

Conversation