Have you ever had the feeling somebody was watching you when you were doing something wrong? If you are a global elite fond of underage girls, maybe they were. This kind of wrong qualifies as evil.

Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Zorro Ranch in New Mexico was home to three enormous computer rooms used to spy on famous guests, one of Epstein’s victims has claimed, according to a report in The Sun.

Maria Farmer, a former employee of the late billionaire, claims Prince Andrew’s alleged 2000 stay at the Ranch would be included in the spy footage, The Sun reported.

Epstein reportedly had a Dr.-Evil-on-steroids plan to use the ranch for inseminating women with his sperm to generate a “master race”.

If this sounds like a comic book villain concocted for an adult story, it’s not. It shines some light on why many people believe Epstein may have been murdered in jail.

Epstein knew too much about too many powerful people. He knew too much about the evils that men do.

Eddy Aragon, owner of the Albuquerque radio station Rock of Talk, obtained architect plans of the Zorro Ranch that date back to 1998, five years after Epstein purchased the property, according to The Sun.

The plans reveal an underground floor, around a whopping 8,000 sq. ft. in size. The basement included exercise, massage and jacuzzi rooms, which were later transformed into a pool area.

The basement also housed three large “mechanical rooms.”

Farmer claims these rooms were used by Epstein and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to house computers and video equipment for their spying network.

“All of Epstein’s residences had these mechanical rooms and tunnel systems. I know this because Epstein told me,” Farmer told The Sun. “These rooms were enormous — bigger than houses. I have no idea why anyone needs so many computers in one room. There were pinhole cameras to record everything on every estate. The cameras were ubiquitous. You couldn’t see them unless they were pointed out to you.”

An architect and IT contractor who worked on Epstein’s internet communications and security provided inside photographs of the ranch. The architect also revealed another bizarre feature of the infernal place.

Hung in the basement elevator hallway was a six-foot naked portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell — her legs reportedly spread — holding a golden dagger. The portrait was the first thing that any guest or victim would see on their way down to the basement.

“These plans give us a firmer idea of what was going on at the ranch,” Aragon said. “All of that in the basement feels more like a dungeon with the nebulous mechanical rooms.”

He also observed that it is understandable why Epstein’s underage victims would have felt trapped at the ranch.

“The maze of rooms, doors, vestibules, waiting areas and doors, there’s no doubt were used to maximum effect to trap and contain the victims until they were needed for Epstein’s rituals,” Aragon explained.

Get the picture?

If this sounds like the script to a B horror movie, it’s not.

Prince Andrew, Bill and Hillary Clinton and other globalist elites were purportedly guests in Epstein’s House of Horrors. Power corrupts. Globalists, it seems, knowingly seek absolute corruption, for they seek absolute power.

The turning away from God that began at the end of the Middles Ages, picked up steam in the Renaissance, and became the norm in the Enlightenment, now appears to be almost complete.

Almost.

In the words of W.B. Yeats:

“The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.”

In a culture benumbed by technology, godlessness and a concerted indoctrination of the young to accept sin as the new normal, it is time for the God-fearing to take a stand.

If it seems like a now or never moment for Western culture, take heed. We must be passionate about our convictions.

The Zorro Ranch is now up for sale. In my opinion, the place should be demolished, and the barren grounds exorcised for all the horrors that have occurred inside its walls.

