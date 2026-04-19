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A wide shot of the Great Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids necropolis in Giza, Egypt on Nov. 7, 2025.
A wide shot of the Great Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids necropolis in Giza, Egypt on Nov. 7, 2025. (Ali Moustafa / Getty Images)

Claims of Second Sphinx Buried Under Egypt Spark Debate

 By Michael Austin  April 19, 2026 at 9:30am
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Italian researchers claim to have discovered a possible second Sphinx buried deep under the sands of Egypt — a development that would mark a significant discovery from the ancient world if confirmed.

Filippo Biondi said in a podcast interview last month that satellite radar technology able to detect ground vibrations has located a 180-foot mound of hardened sand on the Giza plateau, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that scans “show vertical shafts and passageways strikingly similar to those already found beneath the original Sphinx.”

There are also “dense vertical lines believed to represent the solid walls of underground shafts rather than empty voids.”

The site of the scans is a mirrored location from the original Sphinx structure.

The geometric arrangement of the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, the Pyramid of Menkaure, and the Great Sphinx indeed implies the existence of a second Sphinx at the site where radar is detecting an underground structure.

“We are finding precise geometrical correlation, 100 percent of correlation, in this symmetry,” Biondi said during the interview.

“We are very confident to announce this… we have a confidence about 80 percent.”

The Great Sphinx has another structure called the Dream Stele positioned between its two paws.

Because the Dream Stele depicts two Sphinx figures, some have said that there may have once been two Sphinxes.

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“The first Sphinx sits slightly below the surrounding surface, in a shallow depression, so it is possible the second Sphinx could be hidden beneath this higher mound,” Biondi added, per a report from the New York Post.

Rather than being made of bedrock, the area with the supposed second Sphinx is composed of hardened sand.

Biondi added that the two Sphinxes were likely used as propaganda by Pharaoh Thutmose IV in 1401 BC.

They served to justify his purported divine right to the throne of Egypt.

The New York Post noted that Biondi is not the first researcher to suggest that a second Sphinx may have existed.

Egyptologist Bassam El Shammaa posited a similar theory in recent years, noting that ancient records indicated the destruction of the second Sphinx by a lightning bolt.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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