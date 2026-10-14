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A dispatch center.
A dispatch center. (thelinke / Getty Images)

Clancy Contagion Continuing? Mom Stabs Husband, Toddler to Death Then Dials 911 for Help Killing Herself: Police

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2026 at 6:44am
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As echoes of the Lindsay Clancy trial reverberate through American society, a Pennsylvania woman is in custody after she was found with her murdered husband and child at a resort in the Poconos.

Clancy killed her three children in 2023, then tried and failed to kill herself. Her trial on charges stemming from that incident ended in a mistrial last month.

On Monday, Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of homicide in the deaths of her husband, Charles Harrison, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, according to WNEP-TV.

“This was a violent domestic tragedy in which two people, a boy and his father, lost their lives,” Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said.


Metallica Harrison reported the incident by calling 911 to discuss her suicide attempts, according to WPVI-TV.

She told the 911 dispatcher she was “too weak to stab my neck” and “I need police.”

On the call, she said that she had knives, but they were “not working,” and that she needed “help dying,” the complaint said.

She said that “my husband and son are already gone in the bed,” and “they’re already gone, I’m sorry,” the complaint said, noting that she did not seek help for them.

Harrison told responding officers she “wanted to be with her husband and son,” the complaint said.

Her husband suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. Her son had only one wound in the chest.

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Harrison had “superficial punctures about the neck,” and cuts on her left wrist, the complaint said.

On her way to the hospital, she said she took blood thinner and “expressed verbal frustration that the blood was clotting when wasn’t supposed to,” the complaint said.

What should be done to address violent incidents like this one?

“Everyday, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn’t supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That’s what I envisioned since I was a child,” she said, according to the complaint.

Later, she told police she was “suicidal, not stupid,” and refused to speak further, the complaint said.

According to WFMZ-TV, police found two kitchen knives, which the resort said were not the kind issued by the resort.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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