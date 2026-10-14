Clancy Contagion Continuing? Mom Stabs Husband, Toddler to Death Then Dials 911 for Help Killing Herself: Police

As echoes of the Lindsay Clancy trial reverberate through American society, a Pennsylvania woman is in custody after she was found with her murdered husband and child at a resort in the Poconos.

Clancy killed her three children in 2023, then tried and failed to kill herself. Her trial on charges stemming from that incident ended in a mistrial last month.

On Monday, Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of homicide in the deaths of her husband, Charles Harrison, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, according to WNEP-TV.

“This was a violent domestic tragedy in which two people, a boy and his father, lost their lives,” Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said.

Metallica Harrison (27) just murdered her 3-year-old son in the Great Wolf Lodge (PA) They can’t blame the father this time She killed him too https://t.co/EWXpUSCEyD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 14, 2026



Metallica Harrison reported the incident by calling 911 to discuss her suicide attempts, according to WPVI-TV.

She told the 911 dispatcher she was “too weak to stab my neck” and “I need police.”

On the call, she said that she had knives, but they were “not working,” and that she needed “help dying,” the complaint said.

She said that “my husband and son are already gone in the bed,” and “they’re already gone, I’m sorry,” the complaint said, noting that she did not seek help for them.

Harrison told responding officers she “wanted to be with her husband and son,” the complaint said.

Her husband suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. Her son had only one wound in the chest.

@NerdsPerspect @AntiFeder1776 Moralia by Plutarch. 3rd century BC on the island of Miletus, an outbreak of women suicides ended by ordnance requiring any suicide to be paraded naked through the town before being buried. — Dusty (@Dustytwelve) October 9, 2026

Harrison had “superficial punctures about the neck,” and cuts on her left wrist, the complaint said.

On her way to the hospital, she said she took blood thinner and “expressed verbal frustration that the blood was clotting when wasn’t supposed to,” the complaint said.

What should be done to address violent incidents like this one? Increase mental health resources Implement stricter laws Focus on family support programs Leave it to law enforcement Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Increase mental health resources 20% (2 votes) Implement stricter laws 30% (3 votes) Focus on family support programs 10% (1 vote) Leave it to law enforcement 40% (4 votes)

“Everyday, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife. It wasn’t supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That’s what I envisioned since I was a child,” she said, according to the complaint.

Later, she told police she was “suicidal, not stupid,” and refused to speak further, the complaint said.

According to WFMZ-TV, police found two kitchen knives, which the resort said were not the kind issued by the resort.

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