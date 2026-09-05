Share
News
A stationary ambulance.
A stationary ambulance. (heathernemec / Getty Images)

Clancy Copycat: Mother Accused of Murdering 2-Year-Old Confirmed to Be Obsessed with Lindsay Clancy

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2026 at 12:34pm
Share

The mother in Frankfort, Illinois, accused of murdering her 2-year-old was reportedly highly interested in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was on trial for killing her three children.

Barrett Walsh, the 2-year-old son of Corie Walsh, was found on Tuesday hanging from a rafter in the basement of their home, while Walsh was found in the bathtub amid an apparent suicide attempt, per a report from NBC News.

Prosecutors said that Walsh, 40, had “recently become very invested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.”

Walsh was “actively discussing the case” in text messages with her friends until early Tuesday afternoon — mere hours before the 2-year-old boy was discovered.

A neighbor who called 911 was found performing CPR on Barrett’s body when police arrived around 4 p.m. that day.

The child was already cold and had no pulse.

“She removed the ligature, lowered the child to the ground, and attempted CPR while calling 911. According to the neighbor, Barrett was cold and had no pulse,” prosecutors said, per a report from WMAQ-TV.

Walsh was found in the bathtub, fully dressed and with cuts to her thighs and wrists.

She was then hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Walsh told police that “she did this to her baby because he was the ‘devil’ and the ‘anti-Christ,’” according to prosecutors.

The mother reportedly told her neighbor that “Bear” — the nickname for Barrett — was “in the basement.”

NBC News reported that Walsh’s husband was out of town at the time of the alleged murder.

Related:
Man Whose Daughter Was Killed by Illegal Alien Joins ICE in Key Role

An infant was home and was found unharmed, while two school-aged children returned home around the time Barrett was found.

WMAQ-TV reported that Barrett ultimately died in the hospital.

The autopsy found that he perished from “asphyxia due to ligature compression of the neck.”

An attorney for Walsh issued a statement calling the murder “a tragedy, for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child.”

“It is also a tragedy in that Corey herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened,” the statement added.

“It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




'Insensitive Is Killing Three Children!' DA Blasts Critics Who Called the Lindsay Clancy Prosecution 'Insensitive'
Clancy Copycat: Mother Accused of Murdering 2-Year-Old Confirmed to Be Obsessed with Lindsay Clancy
'Shame!': Unhinged Lindsay Clancy Fans Screech at DA During Press Conference
California McDonald's Shootout Turns Deadly as Police Arrive: Turns Out the Perpetrator Was an Employee
Democrat State Rep. Arrested for Allegedly Stealing COVID Funds
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation