Clarence Thomas Once Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Joe Biden: 'No Idea What He Was Talking About'

The farcical hypocrisy of race-baiting Democrats is on full display amid President Joe Biden’s renewed promise to nominate a black woman to fill the Supreme Court seat being vacated by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Biden’s insistence that being black and female will be the primary qualifications for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court underscores that Democrats no longer hide that they don’t care about merit.

This regime only cares about boosting racial quotas and artificially imposing forced racial outcomes in the name of sham “equity.” So if you need life-saving surgery, your physician’s race and gender should be the sole qualifications you consider.

I’m keeping the commitment I made during my campaign for president—I will nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court.pic.twitter.com/aoVrliWiMH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 28, 2022

Breyer, who was appointed in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton, will retire at the end of the current term (or roughly at the end of June).

While Democrats and their establishment media allies praise Biden for his race- and gender-based hiring decision that discriminates against white, Asian, Native-American, Hispanic and male judges, they blithely ignore his shameful treatment of Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas, who was appointed in 1991 by Republican President George W. Bush, is the second black Supreme Court justice, after Thurgood Marshall.

Predictably, the race-hustling left ignores Thomas’ historic significance while hyping Biden’s prospective nominee because of her demographic “qualifications.”

This suggests the left apparently believes Biden’s bigoted assertion that “you ain’t black” unless you’re a Democrat.

Reminder: Thomas was brutally smeared by Democrats — and derisively dismissed by Biden — during his 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

In the 2020 documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” the justice recalled how Democrats viciously attacked him at that time because, even though they approved of his race, he was conservative and therefore needed to be taken down.

“We know exactly what’s going on here. And to pretend that it’s for some other reason — stop. Do I have like ‘stupid’ written on the back of my shirt? I mean, come on. We know what this is all about,” Thomas said in the film.

“People should just tell the truth: ‘This is the wrong black guy. He has to be destroyed.’ Just say it. Then now we’re at least honest with each other.”

Thomas continued: “The idea was to get rid of me. And then after I was there, it was to undermine me.”

CLARENCE THOMAS ON JOE BIDEN: “Do I have stupid written on the back of my shirt? We know what this is all about. This is the wrong BLACK GUY, he has to be destroyed. Just say it.” pic.twitter.com/kL9kinwJE6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2022

In the documentary, Thomas recalled that he was warned all his life that Ku Klux Klan members or white pickup drivers would be the most racist toward him when, in fact, it turned out to be close-minded liberals who tried the hardest to destroy him.

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me,” he said, as reported by ABC News. “We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck. It’s gonna be the Klansmen. It’s gonna be the rural sheriff.'”

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately, the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal,” the justice said.







While Biden is under fire for his apparently deteriorating mental fitness, Thomas said the career politician was just as incoherent 31 years ago.

During his 1991 confirmation hearings, then-Senator Biden asked Thomas several long, disjointed questions about an abstract theory called “natural law.”

Looking back, Thomas said he had no idea what Biden was talking about. If you listen to Biden’s dizzying spiel, you wouldn’t understand what he’s trying to say either because it makes no sense.

When asked about Biden’s questioning, Thomas replied, “I have no idea what he was talking about.”

The judge summed up how Biden’s current staffers must feel whenever they have to deal with him.

“One of the things you do in hearings is you have to sit there and look attentively at people you know have no idea what they’re talking about,” Thomas said.

