Clarence Thomas Savages Fellow Justices for Ignoring Constitution and 'The Common People' With Controversial Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts exhibits two qualities in abundance: irony and sophistry.

Thank goodness, therefore, for Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the few modern jurists who understands the Constitution.

On Monday, a 5-4 SCOTUS majority issued the constitutionally indefensible ruling that President Donald Trump, in whom all Article II powers inhere, somehow lacks the authority to immediately fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, who allegedly committed mortgage fraud — a decision that, in Thomas’ words, effectively reinterpreted the Constitution as a document framed to promote “technocratic governance” at the expense of the “common people.”

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