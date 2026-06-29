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Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right. sharply disagreed with the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, left.
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Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right. sharply disagreed with the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, left. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Clarence Thomas Savages Fellow Justices for Ignoring Constitution and 'The Common People' With Controversial Ruling

 By Michael Schwarz  June 29, 2026 at 2:35pm
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The U.S. Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts exhibits two qualities in abundance: irony and sophistry.

Thank goodness, therefore, for Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the few modern jurists who understands the Constitution.

On Monday, a 5-4 SCOTUS majority issued the constitutionally indefensible ruling that President Donald Trump, in whom all Article II powers inhere, somehow lacks the authority to immediately fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, who allegedly committed mortgage fraud — a decision that, in Thomas’ words, effectively reinterpreted the Constitution as a document framed to promote “technocratic governance” at the expense of the “common people.”

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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