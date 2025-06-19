Clarence Thomas Tucks Golden Takedown of 'So-Called Experts' Into Ruling on Trans Procedures for Minors

Conservatives have learned the hard way that the phrase “experts agree” really means “shut up and obey your liberal overlords.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law, Senate Bill 1, banning transgender procedures for minors.

And if that ruling did not prove satisfying enough, Justice Clarence Thomas, part of the 6-3 SCOTUS majority, wrote a concurring opinion in which he blasted the idea that voters and courts should defer to “so-called experts” and their alleged medical “consensus.”

Plaintiffs had based their argument against SB1 partly on the opinion of “so-called experts.”

“The Court rightly rejects efforts by the United States and the private plaintiffs to accord outsized credit to claims about medical consensus and expertise,” Thomas wrote.

The conservative justice went on to identify “several problems with appealing and deferring to the authority of the expert class.”

These problems included the supremacy of “legislative choices” over expert opinion; the absence of actual “medical consensus on how best to treat gender dysphoria in children;” the right of states to decide whether “young children can provide informed consent to irreversible sex-transition treatments”; and the reasonable suspicion that experts “have relied on questionable evidence, and have allowed ideology to influence their medical guidance.”

“Taken together,” Thomas added, “this case serves as a useful reminder that the American people and their representatives are entitled to disagree with those who hold themselves out as experts, and that courts may not ‘sit as a super-legislature to weigh the wisdom of legislation.’ Day-Brite Lighting, Inc. v. Missouri, 342 U. S. 421, 423 (1952).”

That final line about courts not sitting “as a super-legislature to weigh the wisdom of legislation” echoed the majority opinion.

Indeed, Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote that majority opinion, emphasized judicial restraint.

“Our role is not ‘to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic’ of the law before us, Beach Communications, 508 U. S., at 313,” Roberts wrote, “but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”

That, of course, is exactly what Thomas championed and what liberals despise. The people’s representatives voted to ban those barbaric procedures on children, and “expert” opinion cannot invalidate that vote.

“To hold otherwise,” Thomas wrote, “would permit elite sentiment to distort and stifle democratic debate under the guise of scientific judgment, and would reduce judges to mere ‘spectators … in construing our Constitution.’ 83 F. 4th, at 479.”

Moreover, courts have authority to consider only constitutional questions, not policy.

“When legislation does not cross constitutional lines,” Thomas wrote, “States must have leeway to effect the judgment of their citizens — no matter whether experts disagree.”

In short, the conservative justice delivered a master class in how to refute authoritarian liberals’ reliance on “experts.”

That part of Thomas’ opinion, in fact, caught the attention of legal minds on the social media platform X.

For instance, Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, called it a “powerful concurring opinion.”

Thomas’s opinion “clapped back on the reliance of the ‘expert class’ in justifying the demonic abuse of children,” Fitton wrote.

Likewise, author and law professor Jonathan Turley took special notice of Thomas’ “shot at the ‘expert class'”

Conservatives, of course, do not reject genuine expertise.

After the nightmare of the COVID scare, however, we do emphatically reject the idea that scientific and medical “experts” should dictate public policy, for those “experts” have the same capacity for deceit and corruption as everyone else.

Thus, we may thank Thomas for striking a blow against the real oligarchy. After all, without “experts,” liberals must look elsewhere to subvert the will of the people.

