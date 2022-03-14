Clarence Thomas' Wife, Ginni, Speaks Out, Sets Record Straight on Jan. 6 for Good

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni, is ready to set the record straight after months of lies from the left claiming that she had something to do with planning the incursion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Liberals have been trying to force Thomas into recusing himself on any matter that comes before the high court that would pertain to the “insurrection” that leftists claim occurred last year.

But in a new interview with The Washington Free Beacon, his wife said she stands firm on her beliefs despite the left’s constant attacks.

“If you are going to be true to yourself and your professional calling, you can never be intimidated, chilled or censored by what the press or others say,” Ginni Thomas told the outlet.

Attackers have claimed that because she is an activist who works with various conservative groups, her husband is too biased to hear any case fairly. But these activists go even further by claiming that some of Ginni Thomas’ comments during the incursion of the Capitol prove she helped plan an “insurrection” against the government.

In a Jan. 21 hit piece, The New Yorker claimed that her work with the Council for National Policy Action compromises her husband. The magazine described it as “a dark-money wing of the conservative pressure group” that “connects wealthy donors with some of the most radical right-wing figures in America.”

In addition, the magazine blasted Thomas for her work with the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, which organized to send people to the rally for then-President Donald Trump in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Leftists charged that she paid for the buses used that day by Turning Point USA — a charge that even left-wing PolitiFact rated as false.

One thing Ginni Thomas did do that day was to post social media messages saying that she “loves MAGA people” and adding, “God bless each of you standing up or praying.”

But encouraging people to stand up for their principles is a far cry from organizing an insurrection against the United States. Thomas told the Free Beacon that she had no part in organizing anything that led to the vandalism of the Capitol that day.

She first made it clear that her work for conservative groups has no impact on her husband’s work on the nation’s highest court.

“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles and aspirations for America,” Thomas said. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

She disputed the claims that her activism influences Clarence Thomas’ decisions.

“The legal lane is my husband’s — I never much enjoyed reading briefs and judicial opinions anyway and am quite happy to stay out of that lane,” Ginni Thomas said. “We do not discuss cases until opinions are public — and even then, our discussions have always been very general and limited to public information.”

The justice’s wife went on to say that while she was out and about in D.C. early on the day of the Jan. 6 incursion, she had gone home before the demonstrators entered the building. She added that she was “disappointed” by the actions of the crowd.

“I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6,” Thomas said. “There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability.”

She flatly rejected the left’s claims that she helped organize the incursion.

“I played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events,” Thomas said. “There are stories in the press suggesting I paid or arranged for buses. I did not. There are other stories saying I mediated feuding factions of leaders for that day. I did not.”

Despite the many claims that Ginni Thomas helped organize an insurrection, no direct proof has ever been found. It’s all just a political attack on her husband.

Indeed, thus far there isn’t any proof that there actually was a planned “insurrection” at all.

It appears that the Department of justice has tacitly admitted this fact. After all, not one of these supposed insurrectionists has been charged with sedition, or treason, or anything approaching armed insurrection.

