Class II Recall for Coffee Across 15 States, Caffeine Content Too High

Coffee drinkers in 15 states are being warned that bags of what was labeled as decaffeinated coffee may contain caffeine.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that 12-ounce bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee are being recalled.

The FDA notice said, “A portion of the production of Our Family Traverse City Ground Coffee was mislabeled as decaffeinate.”

The coffee was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in 15 states.

Coffee recall alert! The FDA has recalled Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf coffee due to mislabeling—some bags may contain caffeine. Affected states: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, NC, ND, NE, OH, SD, WI, WY. Check your pantry! https://t.co/8EuZNpHAyc #CoffeeNews #Recall — Java Kidz (@javakidz24) March 28, 2025

The notice said the coffee was shipped to Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The notice did not identify which retail outlets sell the brand.

The recall affects 692 cases of the bags.

Do you drink decaffeinated coffee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (22 Votes) No: 83% (107 Votes)

Bags affected would have “BEST BEFORE 080325 V 15:37 C” printed on them along with a UPC code of 0 70253 11080 1.

Although the recall was issued on March 13, it was labeled as Class II recall on March 25.

The FDA calls a Class II recall “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recall notice from the FDA did not provide instructions for consumers who have the product at home.

The coffee was made by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA of Suffolk, Virginia, and distributed by The SpartanNash Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to Food Safety News.

Fox Business reported that it tried to contact the company but received no reply.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an eight-ounce cup of brewed decaffeinated coffee contains 1 milligram of caffeine, while standard coffee has about 96 milligrams of caffeine.

“There are concerns about increasing anxiety for some people,” said Dr. Nicole Clark, a neurologist at St. Peter’s Health Medical Group in Helena, Montana, according to the American Medical Association. She explained that this is “because caffeine is a stimulant, and it stimulates some of the chemicals in your brain, speeding everything up.”

“Even in moderate amounts it can cause jitteriness and anxiety,” said Dr. Shannon Kilgore, a neurologist at the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Palo Alto, California, adding that caffeine “can also increase respiratory rate, heart rate and blood pressure, which is most often fine in normal people, but if they have a light health condition it should be under consideration.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.