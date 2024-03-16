Share
Entertainment

'Classless': Jimmy Kimmel Faces Intense Backlash for Mocking Robert Downey Jr.'s Addiction at Oscars

 By Jack Davis  March 16, 2024 at 4:14am
Share

Thumbs poked downward across America after Jimmy Kimmel decided the Academy Awards was a good venue to mock Robert Downey Jr.’s struggle with drug addiction.

During the March 10 program, Downey won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Oppenheimer.”

But as Kimmel delivered his monologue to open the show, praising the eventual winner was not in the script, according to Page Six.

“This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points,” Kimmel said, prompting the camera to swing to Downey, who at one point tapped his nose twice.

Trending:
ADL Pushes For Gov't to Investigate, Regulate 'Extremism' In Gaming After Gamers Push Back Against DEI

“Two on the nose? Or is that a drug motion you made?” Kimmel mocked.

Downey made some rolling motions with his hands in what appeared to be a gesture to push Kimmel along in monologue.

Social media pounced upon Kimmel’s sense of timing.

Related:
The Best Moment From the Oscars: Michael Keaton Went Full Batman

Megyn Kelly added her verdict as well.

“What Kimmel did last night, was he tried to mock people’s weaknesses and things they had genuinely fought hard to overcome, like he did to Robert Downey Jr, who wound up being a favorite of the night,” Kelly said, according to Newsweek, calling Kimmel’s comments “classless.”

She said Downey’s struggle was “something no one celebrates but he needs to be given credit for overcoming.”

As Page Six noted, Downey was sentenced to three years in prison in 1999, but has been clean since 2003. Downey made a reference to his past in accepting the award.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order,” Downey quipped at the start of his speech, before throwing in another joke.

“I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here,” he said, according to Variety.

Downey cited the support from director Chris Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

Do you think Kimmel's joke went over the line?

“Here’s my little secret. I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure that she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time — Emily, Cillian. It was fantastic. And I stand here before you a better man because of it,” Downey said. “What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important.”

“My entertainment lawyer Tom Hanson, of 40 years, the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow — thanks, bro,” Downey said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Florida Republicans Reach Out to US Navy - Haiti's Threat to US Becomes Impossible to Ignore
ADL Pushes For Gov't to Investigate, Regulate 'Extremism' In Gaming After Gamers Push Back Against DEI
Father of Laken Riley Breaks Silence, Backs Trump and a Secure Border
Niger Severs Ties with US Military, Orders American Troops Out of Territory
Republican Senator Crushes Talk of Third-Party Run
See more...

Conversation