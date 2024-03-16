'Classless': Jimmy Kimmel Faces Intense Backlash for Mocking Robert Downey Jr.'s Addiction at Oscars

Thumbs poked downward across America after Jimmy Kimmel decided the Academy Awards was a good venue to mock Robert Downey Jr.’s struggle with drug addiction.

During the March 10 program, Downey won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Oppenheimer.”

But as Kimmel delivered his monologue to open the show, praising the eventual winner was not in the script, according to Page Six.

“This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points,” Kimmel said, prompting the camera to swing to Downey, who at one point tapped his nose twice.

The reason why people are up in arms about Jimmy Kimmel’s “jokes” about Robert Downey Jr., is a simple reason really. He’s just not funny. The only reason he’s still a late night host and gets these gigs is because he’s a willing puppet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qaR9kLjGyb — The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) March 11, 2024

“Two on the nose? Or is that a drug motion you made?” Kimmel mocked.

Downey made some rolling motions with his hands in what appeared to be a gesture to push Kimmel along in monologue.

Social media pounced upon Kimmel’s sense of timing.

Not very nice for Robert Downey Jr. to hear on the night he won his first Oscar. What a tool. Does ANYONE think Jimmy Kimmel is funny?? 😒

pic.twitter.com/Lz9HcI7Z8D — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) March 11, 2024

Mollie Hemingway says Jimmy Kimmel was “not a very good host” of the Oscars: “He’s not very funny. His jokes were cruel and mean. He went after for Robert Downey Jr for being a recovering addict.” pic.twitter.com/scQeJfp30f — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 11, 2024

Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. is actually pretty lame. I’m not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always sucked.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/LwsEhKwFr6 — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) March 10, 2024

Megyn Kelly added her verdict as well.

“What Kimmel did last night, was he tried to mock people’s weaknesses and things they had genuinely fought hard to overcome, like he did to Robert Downey Jr, who wound up being a favorite of the night,” Kelly said, according to Newsweek, calling Kimmel’s comments “classless.”

She said Downey’s struggle was “something no one celebrates but he needs to be given credit for overcoming.”

As Page Six noted, Downey was sentenced to three years in prison in 1999, but has been clean since 2003. Downey made a reference to his past in accepting the award.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order,” Downey quipped at the start of his speech, before throwing in another joke.

“I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here,” he said, according to Variety.

Downey cited the support from director Chris Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

“Here’s my little secret. I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure that she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time — Emily, Cillian. It was fantastic. And I stand here before you a better man because of it,” Downey said. “What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important.”

“My entertainment lawyer Tom Hanson, of 40 years, the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow — thanks, bro,” Downey said.

