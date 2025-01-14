Americans who’ve been paying attention have known for years that Kamala Harris is a classless act.

From her disgraceful performance during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018 to her playing the race card during the Democratic primary debates of 2019 (then forgetting about it to become VP), to her notoriously inept conduct on the job as vice president during the Biden administration, she’s shown over and over that she has no legitimate place on the national stage.

Now, during the transition from President Joe Biden to the second Donald Trump administration, she’s proving it again.

CBS News reported Monday that Harris has declined to issue a traditional invition to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife to the vice president’s official residence at Washington’s Naval Observatory. And it’s because of an apparent snit over the transition period of 2020.

Harris “was never afforded an opportunity to visit the home before she was sworn in in 2021,” CBS reported, citing “people close to Harris.”

But the aftermath of the 2020 election was a different world from January 2025.

First of all, then-President Donald Trump still disputed the official results — and for very good reason. The COVID-era election shenanigans in battleground states had cast a cloud of legitimate, lingering suspicion over the apparent victory of the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket.

Even in that heated atmosphere, then-Vice President Mike Pence had issued a “discreet” invitation to Harris and her husband to visit, CBS reported.

In 2025, not even leftist Democrats and establishment media outlets are disputing the Trump victory, which included sweeping all battleground states.

Did you already know that Kamala is classless before learning about this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (141 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

So, pettiness over the past is pretty much the only reason Harris is holding out on an invitation to the Vances.

There’s more than rudeness involved, too. In November, according to CBS, Vance’s wife, Usha, had “reached out” to Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, about child-proofing the residence for her family, which includes three kids under the age of 8.

“The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee,” CBS reported. “But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence.”

So, not even a family issue like child safety moved the Harris political team. Fortunately, unnamed Navy aides are acting like adults in the matter.

“Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said,” CBS reported.

“Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children.”

Still, the behavior comes across like a slap in the face to Vance and his wife — not to mention the more than 76 million Americans who voted for the Trump-Vance ticket in November.

Almost comically, “people close to Harris,” according to CBS, defended her by claiming she was preoccupied with “an overseas trip that was canceled and on the California wildfires.”

Neither excuse holds water.

Carving out a couple of hours to greet the succeeding vice president would not have interfered a great deal with an overseas trip — it’s not like Harris is frantically scouring Orbitz herself for the cheapest plane tickets she can find for herself and Doug.

And her contribution to the fight against California’s wildfires has been basically operating as second fiddle to her inept boss in the White House.

(Biden could have made her the czar of firefighting in his final days. It would have looked as good on her resume as her “border czar” bona fides — the ones leftists are still denying.)

In short, nothing justifies Harris’ behavior, and nothing explains it better than a fact Americans who’ve been paying attention have known for years:

Kamala Harris is a classless act. And she just proved it again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.