Classless 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Brags About Bullying Trump Supporter While on Vacation

Joy Behar of “The View” doesn’t like Donald Trump. If you know who Joy Behar is, you know this much.

How deep the hatred is, however, isn’t necessarily something everyone is acquainted with.

Sure, you may have seen some of her choicer meltdowns regarding the president.

You may have seen her saying some pretty outré things about Trump or his supporters. But have you seen her boast about arguing with a Trump supporter in the London Underground?

That’s what Behar bragged about after she returned to “The View” from a vacation to England on Thursday. She delighted in the anecdote about a random person who recognized her and voiced his support for her bête noire.

“When I was in London, I was in the war rooms and I got into an argument with a Trump supporter,” Behar said.

“Underground,” she said. “All he said to me was, ‘Why can’t you give him a chance the way we gave Obama a chance?'”

Instead of telling this guy that she was on vacation — a reasonable response — she took a much more measured tack.

Do you think Joy Behar should have chilled out when it came to this Trump supporter? Yes No

“Give him a chance? He’s destroying the planet!” she said.

“He’s destroying the democracy! He doesn’t know what he’s doing! He’s writing stupid letters to [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. He’s killing people who are far away from us who did nothing but help us. Give him a chance? That’s the argument you’re giving me underground?”

And then there was talk about the showdown between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House.

“He calls her nervous Nancy,” Behar said. “She has nothing to be nervous about. You’re the idiot who is being impeached, not her.”

“Do you worry about the fact that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, is questioning his mental state?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked. “Are we in 25th Amendment-land now?”

“President Nancy!” Behar responded.

So it’s clear that vacation did her well.

Look, I know that people can get worked up about Trump.

That being said, London is one of the world’s most beautiful cities in the world.

If someone recognizes you there and wants to talk about DJT with you, that’s a good time to let them know you’re on vacation and trying to relax, not debate about the president.

Instead, this sort of berating is apparently how she likes to roll because Trump is “destroying the democracy” and “writing stupid letters to Erdogan.”

This is how wound up she is about the president: Even when she goes to unwind she still can’t leave.

Thankfully, none of this will get her any closer to “President Nancy.” Maybe she can go on vacation in other cities and get into arguments with Trump supporters there, though.

The Joy Behar world tour, coming to a public transportation system near you.

