Clawing California Dems in Governor's Debate 'Prove to Everyone Why They Can't Vote for a Democrat'

On the debate stage Tuesday night, California’s “jungle primary” system more than lived up to its name.

Five Democrats aiming to continue their party’s dismal governance of the once-Golden State spent two hours clawing at each other savagely, trying to advance their own sorry interests and demonstrating in the space of an evening why not one of them deserves to be in power for four years.

And the biggest beneficiaries might have been the two Republicans on stage with them.

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