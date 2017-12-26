The Western Journal

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

By Erin Coates
December 26, 2017 at 4:56pm

Evangelist Franklin Graham had a strong message for former “The View” host Rosie O’Donnell following her post that House Speaker Paul Ryan was going “straight to hell” on Twitter.

“Rosie, you don’t have the keys to hell, but I know the One who does,” Graham’s Facebook post Tuesday said. “And I can tell you who is going to be there.

“Hell is going to be filled with people who reject God’s offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent,” he said.

This post came in response to O’Donnell’s Christmas message for Paul Ryan in response to a video he posted on Twitter.

O’Donnell’s tweet referenced Ryan’s support of the tax bill and linked to a different tweet that said Jesus “condemned the greedy and commanded us to serve the needy without condition” written by gun control activist Shannon Watts.

Graham shut down O’Donnell’s Twitter rampage and told her to “clean up your mouth” and “put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ.”

“I hope one day you will put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ and let him heal your heart, clean up your mouth, and forgive your sins,” he said. “Do that today — you’ll never regret it.”

The former host of ABC’s “The View” has had multiple social media face-offs recently.

Last week she tweeted at Ben Shapiro “suck my d— Ben” in response to his suggestion that she should be investigated for offering to give Sens. Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million to vote against President Donald Trump’s tax bill, according to The Washington Times.

Shapiro reported the tweet to Twitter. The social media company said that the tweet was not in violation of Twitter’s rules against abusive behavior, but quickly reversed that decision.

He shared the email he received with his followers.

Graham’s post made it clear that Shapiro is not the only one who disagrees with O’Donnell’s “obscene tweets” and her voice on Twitter.

He shared his own post-Christmas message with her.

“Jesus Christ is God in the flesh, and He took your sins and mine to the Cross, dying in our place, so that we might live — if we would turn from our sins and put our faith in Him,” he wrote.

