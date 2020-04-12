It's Clear China's Outbreak Is Far from Over as Country Locks Down Another City

According to China’s narrative, the communist nation has practically defeated the novel coronavirus and is well on the road to recovery.

Reality presents a different set of facts than that of the Communist Party of China, however.

Less than two weeks after China placed an entire county on lockdown, the continuing spread of COVID-19 has forced the country to close another, different city.

State-owned China Central Television announced the lockdown Wednesday, stating that “all communities in Suifenhe City, Heilongjiang will be closed”

Clearly, the country’s outbreak is far from over.

Although Suifenhe, which borders Russia, has around 100,000 residents — a small number by Chinese standards — the city’s lockdown signals that the coronavirus is still circulating in China.

According to Reuters, “new imported cases in the far northern province of Heilongjiang,” where Suifenhe is located, “surged to a daily high of 25, fuelled by an influx of infected travellers crossing the border from Russia.”

This could be taken as a sign that China’s screening methods for those entering the country are ineffective.

And considering 1) the fact that the novel coronavirus is still making its way across the globe and 2) China’s position as a key manufacturing center, that could spell disaster.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, originally appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The city, a central transportation hub that serves as the crossroads of China, was quickly shuttered. The quarantine failed, and several more cities were soon locked down.

The coronavirus wasn’t slowed and continued to burn through the country, resulting in a series of draconian lockdowns that saw a whopping 700 million people quarantined at one point.

While the World Health Organization stepped up to bat for the country in the early days of the outbreak, it appears that the global group can no longer effectively push China’s lies.

Despite the WHO’s help, China’s narrative has been called into question since the very beginning.

As far back as mid-January, the country’s account of the infected was estimated to be underreported by a factor of five at the very least.

America is proving that the virus can be conquered. Common sense hygiene, social distancing, and other measures are smashing the curve, in many places without forcing us to sacrifice the rights we hold so dear.

China, on the other hand, is proving that you cannot lie your way out of a pandemic.

