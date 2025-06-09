Critics have begun calling for the anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles to be arrested for “clearly attempted murder” after they were caught on camera throwing large rocks from a freeway bridge directly at the cops.

“This is savage to see this happen,” a reporter for local station KTLA commented after watching a group of bridge-bound rioters hurling rocks at an officer beneath them. “Those are big rocks that have been coming down on those vehicles and on those officers.”







According to KTLA, the rioters also threw “scooters and other items,” including “commercial grade fireworks.”

“That can kill you,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told the station.

This is presumably why “Concerned Citizen,” an X user with nearly a million followers, has accused the rioters of having committed “clearly attempted murder“:

WARNING: The following X posts contains vulgar language and images of violence that may offend some readers.

LA Protester hits cop with huge rock thrown from bridge. Clearly attempted murder – why are The Radical Left like this? pic.twitter.com/32UQ5tixSo — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 9, 2025

McDonnell said his officers were overwhelmed.

“They’ll take a backpack, and the backpack will have a cinderblock in it. They’ll break up the cinderblock and use that, pass it around to throw at officers, to throw at cars and other people,” he noted.

“We’ve seen people with hammers … breaking the bollards behind the federal building and taking the rocks, if you will, and the pieces of concrete and throwing them at officers,” he added, per Fox News.

Speaking on “NewsNation” Sunday evening, retired FBI special agent Bobby Chacon stressed just how dangerous this was.

“This is a very dangerous activity for law enforcement to get involved in because the crowd is so large,” he said. “You can get surrounded. You can get separated.”

“[The cops] have to keep those lines strong, and they have to take people into custody, particularly if you know who the ringleaders are,” he added.

Independent journalist Anthony Cabassa warned The Hill that these protests and riots, which erupted over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining illegals, are being organized and exploited by “bad-faith” activists.

“There’s a lot of anarchists, a lot of bad-faith actors, that come to these protests and take advantage of the situation,” he said. “They vandalize. They break up bricks and throw them at police, and they kind of get the crowd going.”

He added that there’s an “online network of people” — namely left-wing activists — who disdain reporters like him for fairly and objectively documenting rioters’ bad behavior.

“They’re not happy that it’s being reported because it kind of debunks the idea of this being a mostly peaceful or wholly peaceful protest,” he said.

Sunday marked the third day of protests and riots in Los Angeles.

Observers who spoke with NewsNation noted that the “escalating physical threats faced by police officers undercut claims” from Democrats and their media allies “that most or all protesters are simply trying to vent their anger about the Trump administration’s immigration policies.”

Gavin has lost control of California pic.twitter.com/NhcXyp0m35 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 9, 2025

Police cruisers continue to be pelted by large rocks as officers take shelter in the underpass. There is no intervention. California is a failed state. pic.twitter.com/japSKuSKgd — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

That and the fact that many of the protesters and rioters have been seen flying foreign flags, not to mention the Palestinian flag.

