Clemson Semifinal Win Overshadowed by Two Highly Controversial Calls

Clemson’s 29-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl was accompanied by two controversial calls that made the game’s officials part of the story.

The first call in the semifinal game in which No. 2 Ohio State lost its chance to play for the national championship, came when Buckeyes defensive back Shaun Wade sacked Trevor Lawrence of Clemson in the second quarter. The Clemson quarterback was slow getting up, but went off the field on his own.

When officials reviewed the hit, they determined Wade was guilty of targeting because he lowered his head when he hit Lawrence. That ruling not only led to Wade being ejected, it gave No. 3-rated Clemson a second chance on a drive that resulted in a touchdown, according to CBS.

Ohio State also came out on the short end of the second questionable ruling of the game.

This was originally called a catch and fumble return TD, but was overturned as an incomplete pass. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3RxiGYTvCv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

With Clemson leading 21-16, officials nullified a touchdown scored by the Ohio State defense, according to USA Today.

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross appeared to many to have made a valid catch before Jeff Okudah of Ohio State knocked the ball loose. Although the play was ruled a fumble by the officials on the field, meaning Ohio State’s touchdown would count, officials reviewed the call and changed it to an incomplete pass.

As a result, Ohio State lost its six points and Clemson was able to punt the ball away.

The ruling drew the ire of many fans who vented on Twitter.

Clemson receiver has firm possession of a catch & takes multiple steps, then fumbles, called a fumble on the field, then on replay it’s called an incomplete pass. Absolutely unbelievable how horribly wrong that call is against Ohio State. #OSUvsClemson — Richard R Balsamo (@balsamo_r) December 29, 2019

How is it that if that Clemson player would have made that same catch but on the boundary it would have been a catch once he stepped out of bounds. But when he is in the field and makes the same catch it is incomplete. No way anyone is gonna convince me that wasnt a catch fumble — Ben Andrews (@RealBenAndrews1) December 29, 2019

Clemson beat Ohio State with the help of the officials IMO. The fumble returned for an Ohio State TD which was called back & ruled incomplete was wrong. If you catch the ball with both hands securely and take 4 steps before it is knocked loose is a catch and a fumble. — James Holly (@JamesSccues) December 29, 2019

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was asked about the calls after the game, according to The State.

“It is too close right now, and I’m probably too emotional to really talk about those. I’ll have to look at the film and see what that was. But I know there were some plays that were called on the field and then overturned, and when they overturn it, there has to be indisputable evidence.

“If that’s what they deemed it was, it’s going to be something we’ll have to take a look at,” he said.

“The thing about those plays were, certainly, that the catch that was returned for a touchdown was such a huge play in the game,” he said.

Referee Ken Williamson explained the officials’ side of the ruling that Ross never caught the ball.

“We had a lot of good looks on it. We put on fast motion and slow motion. The player did not complete the process of the catch, so, therefore, the pass was incomplete,” he said, according to The State.

“After the video, instant replay in the stadium as well as back at the video center, they both looked at it slow and fast and they determined when he moved, the ball was becoming loose in his hands and he did not complete the process of the catch,” he said.

