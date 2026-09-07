Louisiana State beat Clemson 51-10 in Baton Rouge on Saturday night in a shellacking that made coach Dabo Swinney the butt of many jokes.

The game was a mismatch from the start, and it got out of hand quickly. Clemson had eight first downs and 145 yards.

Clemson’s 41-point loss marks the largest margin of defeat of Dabo Swinney’s career 😳 pic.twitter.com/romvuC8VV0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2026

Lane Kiffin’s team was better in every way that shows up on a scoreboard. The loss was embarrassing, but it was also not the whole story.

Swinney is fighting a much larger battle than a single Saturday night game between two historically great teams that share a mascot.

He is trying to keep alive a way of building a college football program that not only wins national titles, but is fair to players, fans, and the spirit of college football.

The coach has won two championships over the last decade. He did so by taking young men, working them hard, keeping faith at the center of his program, and aspiring to send the players away with either a degree or a shot at the NFL.

He wants them to leave Clemson with both humility and confidence, and there is much to be said about his consistency on the subject.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney believes that the current landscape of college athletics lacks stability https://t.co/SwAgxmrB5f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2022

For years, the Swinney model worked not only for Clemson’s coach, but for other programs.

That was before NIL and the transfer portal made college football a living Western with no rules.

Kiffin represents the other side of the sport — the one turning off fans and making entire programs not only irrelevant, but seemingly unsustainable to continue operating.

This Stanford’s season opener crowd, almost halfway through the 1st quarter…WOOF. #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/BZElCcuArk — The Anti-Grift (@JKB_NoMercy) August 29, 2026

Untethered by loyalty to anyone other than himself, Kiffin has moved from job to job and fleeced untold numbers of people in the process throughout the last quarter of a century.

Kiffin has broken promises to recruits and players. He has chased money whenever it appeared, breaking the hearts of fans who supported him. He has won enough games to continue getting prime gigs.

In his career, he has been fired in disgrace by both the Raiders and the University of Southern California. In both cases, drama preceded and followed.

He walked out on Tennessee’s loyal fanbase. He left Alabama without an offensive coordinator before a title game.

He quit on Ole Miss last season during a playoff run.

Last week, he tried to put two players on the field for LSU who had already left college for the NFL and only came back after they failed to make a roster.

Kiffin is a vain, self-important man with no outwardly apparent morals who will use any competitive edge to secure what is best for him. In short, he is the perfect coach for the current landscape of college football.

Saturday rewarded his approach to coaching because of the immediate results.

Swinney has not fully adapted to changes in the sport, and that showed again in another season opener. His harshest critics are all over social media and fan boards arguing he is stuck in the past and incapable of change. In some ways, they might be right.

When NIL/portal became a thing, old school coaches had a choice: Retire or adapt * Nick Saban, Coach K, Jay Wright, Roy Williams retired

* John Calipari, Tom Izzo adapted Dabo Swinney did neither. And he hit rock bottom tonight pic.twitter.com/4PQioS3VEz — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 6, 2026

The new system lets schools with the biggest boosters spend huge amounts of money to buy players who can help them win.

The broken system feeds Kiffin’s Machiavellianism.

That system, and not just the genius of Kiffin on Saturdays, beat Swinney badly on Saturday.

It appears the greatest coach in Clemson’s history still believes amateurism, commitment to a program and its players, and loyalty to the sport matter more than keeping his job.

He has chosen a hill to die on, and it is a good hill, even if the Clemson faithful can’t see that at the moment.

Swinney is a godly, honorable man fighting a good fight, and that will probably hurt his career.

But would it be so bad to hang it up early, endure the hot takes from sports media, and be forced out if it means you never have to try to emulate Lane Kiffin?

College football continues to find itself in uncharted territory that arguably poses a danger to the sport.

All those laughing at Clemson’s current struggles might just look back someday in the not-too-distant future and find that Swinney was right all along.

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