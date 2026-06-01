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This photo combination shows Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026, and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse, on Jan. 4, 2026, in Inglewood, California.
This photo combination shows Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026, and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse, on Jan. 4, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo / David Dermer, Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Browns Trade Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Deal

 By The Associated Press  June 1, 2026 at 11:01am
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The Cleveland Browns are trading two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal, three people briefed on the move told the Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.

The Browns will acquire pass rusher and linebacker Jared Verse — the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — a 2027 first-round selection and other draft picks that are still being worked out.

Garrett has not been seen at the team facility during offseason workouts. Head coach Todd Monken said two weeks ago he had not had a face-to-face meeting with Garrett since being hired in late January. Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said last week he had some conversations with Garrett over the phone.

Garrett was the unanimous choice for Defensive Player of the year last season after he recorded 23 sacks and broke the NFL single-season record. However, Garrett has been frustrated with the Browns’ direction over the past couple of seasons. Cleveland is 8-26 the past two years after making the playoffs in 2023.

Garrett demanded a trade at the end of the 2024 season, but signed a four-year contract extension last March with a total value of $204.8 million that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

However, Garrett’s frustration with the team’s direction remained at an all-time high. In March, the Browns and Garrett agreed to modify the contract and defer option payments over the 2026-28 seasons. The first payment of around $10 million was due on May 28, but was moved to near the start of the regular season.

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AP Pro Football writer Rob Maaddi also contributed to this story.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

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